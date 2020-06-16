Water Soluble Polymer Market to Record Significant Adoption in Water Treatment Applications

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- A report published by Global Market Insights, Inc., projects that in terms of revenue, global Water Soluble Polymer Market is likely to exceed the USD 38 billion mark by the end of 2024.



Water soluble polymer demand is stemming from the growing need for potable water across the globe. The product is witnessing major consumption in water treatment and wastewater treatment applications. Water soluble polymers are used in combination with other materials for optimum cleaning performance at low costs.



It is a man-made material designed for usage in cleaning applications with hard water conditions, and high soil loadings under moderate temperature. These polymers facilitate cleaning of water by its particulate soils dispersing, re-disposition of soil prevention property along with sequestering mineral such as calcium and magnesium ions.



Water-soluble polymers showcase an expansive field of application in various industries including chemicals, textile, mining, pharmaceuticals, F&B and others. The product demand is majorly driven growing focus of the developing countries of Asia Pacific and Latin America region on industrial effluent treatment. Moreover, demand from the oil & gas sector is also generating high demand for water soluble polymers as they are quite effective in reducing the formation of hydrates in oil & gas pipelines.



Stringent regulations set forth by government across the globe for proper wastewater management along with other water conservation initiatives will open various avenues for the deployment of these compounds. Reports suggest that water soluble polymer market size will exceed US$38 billion in terms of annual remunerations by 2024.



Demand from wastewater treatment facilities



Water treatment application is expected to be amongst the highest revenue generating segment. The compounds effectively lessen the toxicity in industrial effluents led into water and aid in reducing industrial wastes. Water soluble polymer benefits pertaining to sustainability and environment will fuel product adoption in the coming years.



Polyacrylamide & copolymer products held the largest share in the global water soluble polymer market in 2016. The high adoption rate was a result of exceptional solubility, non-toxicity, thermal stability and miscibility of product in all kinds of wastewater treatment processes.



Demand from medical applications



Synthetic water soluble polymers like polyethylene glycol (PEG) are suitable for biological applications due to high water solubility and low intrinsic toxicity. Due to hydrophilic nature of PEG, it enhances the solubility of hydrophobic carriers or drugs conjugated with them. It also increases the chemical and physical stability of drugs, preventing aggregation of the drugs during storage as well as in vivo.



PEG is experiencing high demand mainly for storage of blood and organs. The product helps in reducing the aggregation of red blood cells and enhances the blood compatibility of polyethylene copolymers that are implanted as cardiovascular devices, like stents.



