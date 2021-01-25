New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- The Global Water-Soluble Polymers market is forecast to reach USD 65.35 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Water-soluble polymers can be defined as a highly varied families of products of synthetic or natural origin. These polymers have a wide range of applications. Among these families, synthetic polymers, particularly flocculants and coagulants, are applied for supporting the process of separation of materials suspended in aqueous media. It is also effective in dewatering sludge from different separation processes. Among its various other applications, it is also used in textiles, papermaking, and various coatings. In various medical applications, PVA is used as it has a low tendency for protein adhesion, low toxicity, and biocompatibility. Its particular medical uses include uses in eye drops, contact lenses, and cartilage replacements.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Water-Soluble Polymers Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Water-Soluble Polymers market held a market share of USD 39.48 Billion in the year 2019 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.3% during the forecast period.



In context to Product Type, the Guar Gum segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 8.1% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy more than 15.0% of the market by 2027. The expanding pharmaceutical and food & beverage sector is resulting in its growing demand. Guar gum is used in treating irritable bowel syndrome, diarrhea, diabetes, obesity, reducing cholesterol in the healthcare sector along with binding, suspending, thickening, and stabilizing in foods and beverages industry, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.



In context to Raw Material, the Natural segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold more than 25.0% of the market by 2027. The growing demand for products made from natural sources among consumers would result in growing demand for these polymers made from natural sources, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment. There are various natural sources from which this polymer can be manufactured, like Pectins, Dextran among others.



In regards to End-user, the Water Treatment segment held a considerable share of the market of more than 25.0% in 2019, with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The effectiveness of this polymer in cleaning applications wherein it can be applied in hard water conditions, high soil loadings along with elevating emphasis on wastewater treatment have resulted in high demand for this polymer in the Water Treatment segment.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Water-Soluble Polymers market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Water-Soluble Polymers market are listed below:



BASF SE, SNF SAS, Ashland Inc, Kuraray Group, Arkema S.A., LG Chem Ltd., E. I. DU Pont De Nemours, Nitta Gelatin Inc.,The Dow Chemical Company and Kemira OYJ.



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Polyacrylamide



Polyvinyl Alcohol



Guar Gum



Gelatin



Casein



Polyacrylic Acid



Others



Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Natural



Synthetic



Semi-Synthetic



End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Water Treatment



Oil & gas



Food



Personal care & detergents



Pharmaceuticals



Pulp & paper



Others



Radical Features of the Water-Soluble Polymers Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Water-Soluble Polymers market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Water-Soluble Polymers industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Water-Soluble Polymers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Water-Soluble Polymers Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Water-Soluble Polymers Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Water-Soluble Polymers Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Water-Soluble Polymers Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. BASF SE



10.2. SNF SAS



10.3. Ashland Inc



10.4. Kuraray Group



10.5. Arkema S.A.



10.6. LG Chem Ltd.



