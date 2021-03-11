New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The Global Water-Soluble Polymers market is forecast to reach USD 65.35 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Water-soluble polymers can be defined as a highly varied families of products of synthetic or natural origin. These polymers have a wide range of applications. Among these families, synthetic polymers, particularly flocculants and coagulants, are applied for supporting the process of separation of materials suspended in aqueous media. It is also effective in dewatering sludge from different separation processes. Among its various other applications, it is also used in textiles, papermaking, and various coatings. In various medical applications, PVA is used as it has a low tendency for protein adhesion, low toxicity, and biocompatibility. Its particular medical uses include uses in eye drops, contact lenses, and cartilage replacements. Polyvinyl alcohol is used as a support in suspension polymerizations. It finds extensive application in regions like China, wherein it is widely used as a protective colloid to make polyvinyl acetate dispersions. This polymer also used in photographic film, and in the medical sector, it is used as the embolic agent in a UFE (Uterine Fibroid Embolectomy).



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2844



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Water-Soluble Polymers market held a market share of USD 39.48 Billion in the year 2019 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.3% during the forecast period.



In context to Product Type, the Guar Gum segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 8.1% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy more than 15.0% of the market by 2027. The expanding pharmaceutical and food & beverage sector is resulting in its growing demand. Guar gum is used in treating irritable bowel syndrome, diarrhea, diabetes, obesity, reducing cholesterol in the healthcare sector along with binding, suspending, thickening, and stabilizing in foods and beverages industry, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.



In context to Raw Material, the Natural segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold more than 25.0% of the market by 2027. The growing demand for products made from natural sources among consumers would result in growing demand for these polymers made from natural sources, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment. There are various natural sources from which this polymer can be manufactured, like Pectins, Dextran among others.



In regards to End-user, the Water Treatment segment held a considerable share of the market of more than 25.0% in 2019, with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The effectiveness of this polymer in cleaning applications wherein it can be applied in hard water conditions, high soil loadings along with elevating emphasis on wastewater treatment have resulted in high demand for this polymer in the Water Treatment segment.



In regards to the region, North America held more than 20.0% of the market in 2019, with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The presence of well-established chemical industry, increasing demand for food, and growing pharmaceutical sector is supporting the expansion of the industry in this region.



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Water-Soluble Polymers market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Water-Soluble Polymers market are listed below:



BASF SE, SNF SAS, Ashland Inc, Kuraray Group, Arkema S.A., LG Chem Ltd., E. I. DU Pont De Nemours, Nitta Gelatin Inc.,The Dow Chemical Company and Kemira OYJ.



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Polyacrylamide



Polyvinyl Alcohol



Guar Gum



Gelatin



Casein



Polyacrylic Acid



Others



Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Natural



Synthetic



Semi-Synthetic



End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Water Treatment



Oil & gas



Food



Personal care & detergents



Pharmaceuticals



Pulp & paper



Others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2844



Radical Features of the Water-Soluble Polymers Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Water-Soluble Polymers market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Water-Soluble Polymers industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Water-Soluble Polymers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Water-Soluble Polymers Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Enhanced properties of Water-Soluble Polymers



4.2.2.2. The elevating demand for Water-Soluble Polymers from oil & gas and pharmaceutical sector



4.2.2.3. The boom in shale gas



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Fluctuating price of raw materials



4.2.3.2. Stringent government regulations on use of polymer



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price Trend Analysis



Continued…



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2844



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Bio-Based Resins Market Size



Impregnating Resins Market Outlook



Astronomical Telescope Market Analysis



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.