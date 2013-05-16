Water Treatment and Reverse Osmosis Projects by PT Tirta Wisesa, Indonesia

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- PT Tirta Wisesa has been serving several highly reputable clients including a project from the Indonesian Ministry of Defense. In fact, Pt Tirta Wisesa is awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by the Indonesian Ministry of Defense.



Reverse osmosis and water purification is a kind of water treatment procedure which has been utilized for over 40 years now. At first, this process was utilized just to remove the salt content. Now it is now very common, it’s purifying characteristics in now available for commercial and household use. PT Tirta Wisesa is expert in this kind of project.



There are a lot of benefits why may people need to consider this process of purifying water including:



Through utilizing semi-permeable filters, this method can eliminate completely various part particles such as rust and microscopic debris.



Water Treatment and Reverse Osmosis Projects by PT Tirta Wisesa can filter out minerals like iron, lead, salt and manganese that can all be dangerous if taken in large amount



This filtration system can also prevent water contaminant



The water reverse osmosis can also eliminate chemicals like chlorine and fluoride which may have been supplemented to the major water supply.



As compared to water treatment through distillation procedure, reverse osmosis doesn’t waste too much water.



This kind of water filtration doesn’t utilize too much energy, this allows homeowners and commercial owners save significant amount of money and at the same since it consume energy it also save the environment from further damage unlike other forms of water filtration and distillation system.



The molecular configuration of water treated by means of reverse osmosis makes it extremely effective against tints and stains when utilized in washing clothes and other many kinds of fabrics.



Having reverse osmosis system at commercial building and home spares owners from expenditure on commercially accessible purified water.



Having a personal treatment system, homeowners and commercial owners do not need to store on plastic bottles and jugs that can be damaging to the environment when not disposed of well. Reverse osmosis water purification system is more beneficial for commercial applications.



PT Tirta Wisesa is expert in this kind of water filtration, knowledgeable and has years or experience in doing this project. For interested customers, please feel to visit their website or call the customer hotline number for further information.



Contact:

PT Tirta Wisesa

Address: Jakarta, Indonesia

Website: http://www.tirtawisesa.com/