Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- The global water treatment biocides market would reach value of USD 5.74 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to increasing utilization of biocides for treatment of water to control microbial growth. The rising need to increase effectiveness of water treatment plants has driven the use of biocides for water treatment. Increasing hygiene requirements for public facilities such as swimming pools have increased the adoption of biocides for water treatment. Growing awareness regarding health and hygiene are the key factors driving the demand for water treatment biocides.



In February 2020, Veolia Water Technologies UK acquired Biochemica Water Ltd, a water and wastewater treatment specialist. The acquisition would help Veolia become one of the leading end-to-end suppliers of water and wastewater treatment solutions to the industrial and municipal sectors in the U.K.

The oil & gas segment held the largest market share of 29.0% in 2019. Companies in the oil & gas industry increasingly use water treatment biocides in order to meet the rising global energy demand, which is driving the segment.

The non-oxidizing segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The increasing utilization of glutaraldehyde and quaternary ammonium compounds for water treatment among various industries, such as pulp & paper, oil & gas, and power plants, is driving the segment.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global water treatment biocides market in 2019. Increasing demand for clean and safe drinking water led by scarcity of freshwater resources has driven the market in the region.

Key market participants include Veolia, Ecolab, DuPont, SUEZ, Sigura, Solenis, Kemira, BWA WATER ADDITIVES, Albemarle Corporation, and Nouryon



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Oil & Gas

Mining

Municipal Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Swimming Pools

Power Plants

Others



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Non-oxidizing Biocides

Oxidizing Biocides



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate of the Water Treatment Biocides market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are driving forces keeping the prospects of the Water Treatment Biocides market across different countries high?

Who are the prominent market players and what is their approach to stay competitive?

What are some of the key trends in the Water Treatment Biocides industry?

What are the major challenges expected to hinder the growth of the industry in the coming years?

What opportunities can the business owners bank on to generate more profits and reduce cost?



