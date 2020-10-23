Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2020 Global Business Impact by COVID-19, Size Analysis, Trends, Upcoming Demand and Share Analysis to 2026



The global water treatment chemicals market size is likely to earn huge benefits from the increasing demand for chemically treated water extracted from different sources. Fortune Business Insights™ describes the market comprehensively in their report titled, "Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters & Stabilizers, Anti-foaming Agents, Biocides & Disinfectants, Others), By End-Use Industry (Municipal, Oil & Gas, Mining, Power, Paper & Pulp, Food & Beverage, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026."



A detailed and analytical overview of the water treatment chemicals market, emphasizing on major growth trajectories such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Detailed segmentation of the market, coupled with key industrial developments, interesting insights, and future opportunities.

List of players operating in the market and the strategies adopted by them for better revenue generation.

Other water treatment chemicals market trends.

High Demand from Various End Use Industries to Boost Market



Since water is an essential resource for survival, treating water is necessary today. Water treatment chemicals are used for treating water used for distillation and filtration purposes so that it can be used for end uses such as cooking, drinking, irrigation, and other industrial purposes. Chemical industries treat water and remove dust, dirt, bacteria and viruses, sand, and other particles from water. Water is also used in various end-use industries and therefore the need to recycle and re-use water has propelled the water treatment chemicals market growth.



Major segments Includes:



By Type



Coagulants & Flocculants

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

pH Adjusters & Stabilizers

Anti-foaming Agents

Biocides & Disinfectants

Others



By End-Use Industry



Municipal

Oil & gas

Mining

Power

Paper & Pulp

Food & Beverage

Others



By Geography



Besides this, the rise in population growth rate has led to a rise in demand for treated water from power end-use industries. This is expected to boost the market, in the long run, further, ultimately accelerating the overall water treatment chemicals market size in the forecast period.



On the other hand, factors such as alternate water treatment technologies such as coagulation, solar radiation, and others may cause hindrance to the overall water treatment chemicals market size. This, coupled with the rise in demand for specific formulations to treat water, may also hamper the water treatment chemicals market growth in the coming years.



Rising Industrialization and Urbanization to help Aisa Pacific Dominate Market



Geographically, the water treatment chemicals market analysis foresees Asia Pacific to hold the largest share. This is attributable to the rise in population and urbanization in nations such as South Korea, China, and India. In addition, the increasing demand for energy and power, coupled with the rise in demand for water from food and beverage market. This is further anticipated to help earn high water treatment chemicals market revenue in the forthcoming years.



On the other side, a gradual growth is anticipated from the market in South America and the Middle East and Africa owing to the rise in demand from end use industries of the oil & gas and the mining sectors.



Collaborative Efforts of Companies to Set New Market Standards



Companies operating in this market are adopting strategies such as investments in research and development, company collaborations, and others for attracting high water treatment chemicals market shares.



August 2018 – The pulp and paper chemical distribution business from Connell Bros. Co. (CBC) was acquired by Solenis for building a strong business hold in the pulp and paper market in Southeast Asia.



January 2019 – An agreement was signed between Valmet and Kemira for sludge and water treatment customer applications. The main objective behind this collaboration is to combine Valmet's analyser and measurement technology with Kemira's process optimization expertise for treating industrial water.



