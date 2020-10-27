Water Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2020 to 2023

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Water Treatment Chemicals Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market value is projected to display a steady growth represented by a CAGR of 6.18% during 2018 - 2023.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: BASF, Ecolab, Solenis, Kemira, Buckman Laboratories and others.



The Segment of coagulants & flocculants water treatment chemicals witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period as increasing demand of water by municipal sector & power industries. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global water treatment chemicals market in 2017. Additionally, Asia Pacific will be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as population is increasing along with growing number of industries. Growing demand of electricity is also fuelling the water treatment chemicals market.



Scope of the Report:



Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

- Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

- Water Treatment Chemicals Market - By value

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India

- Water Treatment Chemicals Market - By value

Other Report Highlights

- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

- Market Trends

- Company Analysis - BASF, Ecolab, Solenis, Kemira, Buckman Laboratories.



