Water Treatment Systems (PoE) Market Worth 5.69 Billion USD by 2020 : With a Projected CAGR of 8.52%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The report "Water Treatment Systems (PoE) Market by technology (Water Softeners, Filtration Methods, Reverse Osmosis, Distillation Systems, Disinfection Methods and Others), by Application (Residential and Non-Residential) - Global Forecast to 2020", defines and segments the water treatment systems (PoE) market with analysis and forecasting of global revenue. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors of the market with analysis of trends, opportunities, and challenges. The water treatment systems (PoE) market is projected to reach USD 5.69 Billion by 2020, with a projected CAGR of 8.52%, from 2015 to 2020.



The segmentation considered for this report is based on technology, application, and region. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into water softeners, reverse osmosis systems, distillation systems, disinfection methods, filtration methods, and others. The filtration method segment is projected to witness the highest growth based on technology between 2015 and 2020. The applications of water treatment systems (PoE) include residential and non-residential. The residential segment accounted for the largest share of the total water treatment systems (PoE) market in 2014.



The water treatment systems (PoE) market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.52% from 2015 to 2020. Factors such as increasing water contamination, growing awareness about the importance of clean drinking water, and increasing construction activities drive the water treatment systems (PoE) market. However, high equipment cost acts as a restraint for the market. Scarcity of clean drinking water in developing and under-developed regions provides an opportunity to the water treatment systems (PoE) market to grow even further.



Leading players in the water treatment systems (PoE) market include 3M Company (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), and Best Water Technology AG (Austria). One of the main strategies adopted by these companies is new product developments. The requirements of manufacturers to adhere to the standards set by governments for water treatment systems make it essential for them to continually invest in research & development activities for innovative solutions. Companies are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions to cope with the increasing demand for water treatment systems (PoE) in key emerging markets. These strategies have helped companies to create a large customer and partner base in key markets.



Scope of the Report :

This research categorizes the water treatment systems (PoE) market based on technology, application, and region.



On the basis of technology, the water treatment systems (PoE) market has been segmented as follows:

- Water softeners

- Reverse osmosis systems

- Distillation systems

- Disinfection methods

- Filtration methods

- Others (adsorption and electrolysis)



On the basis of application, the water treatment systems market (Point-Of-Entry) has been segmented as follows:

- Residential

- Non-residential

- Commercial

- Industrial

- Healthcare

- Educational Institutes

- Others (stadiums, railway stations, and airports)



On the basis of region, the water treatment systems market (Point-Of-Entry) has been segmented as follows:

- Asia-Pacific

- Europe

- North America

- Rest of the World (RoW)



