Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2011 -- Water Utilities: Global Industry Almanac is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Water Utilities industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States.
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global water utilities industry grew by 4.9% in 2010 to reach a value of $657 billion.
In 2015, the global water utilities industry is forecast to have a value of $824.3 billion, an increase of 25.5% since 2010.
The global water utilities industry grew by 1.1% in 2010 to reach a volume of 2,862 billion cubic meter.
In 2015, the global water utilities industry is forecast to have a volume of 3,031.2 billion cubic meter, an increase of 5.9% since 2010.
Americas accounts for 39.5% of the global water utilities industry value.
