Water Utilities in Europe - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Water Utilities in Europe" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Water Utilities in Europe industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Europe water utilities market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The water utilities industry consists of all water that is collected, treated and distributed to agricultural, industrial, and residential end-users. The industry is valued using average annual end-user prices alongside consumption volumes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The European water utilities industry had total revenues of $244.7bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% between 2008 and 2012.
- Industry consumption volumes declined with a CARC of -0.9% between 2008-2012, to reach a total of 333.9 billion cubic meters in 2012.
- The performance of the industry is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 2.2% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $273.1bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the water utilities market in Europe
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the water utilities market in Europe
Leading company profiles reveal details of key water utilities market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Europe water utilities market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Europe economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Europe water utilities market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Europe water utilities market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Europe water utilities market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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