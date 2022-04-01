New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Water Wood Paint Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Water Wood Paint market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Asian Paints (India), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), PPG Industries (United States), Kansai Nerolac Paints (India), Nippon Paint (Japan), Sherwin-Williams (United States), BASF (Germany), Dow (United States), Axalta Coating Systems (United States), Brillux GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Warren Paint & Color Co. (United States), Berger Paints (India), NOROO Paints & Coatings (South Korea), Walter Wurdack, Inc. (United States), Apollo Paints (India) and Kemichal s.r.l. (Italy).



Market Trend

Increasing Innovation and Development of Acrylic and Other Latex Water Based Paints



Water-based enamel paint contains an extra quantity of water that gives fewer odors compared to oil-based paints. Increasing demand for environment-friendly products among consumers will create noteworthy growth for water-based paints during the forecast period. Further, the high growth of outdoor furniture and living products due to the growing preference for outdoor living spaces will boost the demand for exterior water wood paints in the nearer future. Water wood paints are becoming more popular for residential applications for interior wood coating like windows, doors, etc. due to less odor and long sheen level compared to oil-based paint.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Water-Based Acrylic Paints, Water-Based Latex Paints, Water-Based PU Paint), Application (Furniture, Flooring, Decking, Joinery, Others), Packaging Type (Drum, Bucket, Container, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Finishing (Matt, Semi-Glo



Market Drivers

High Growth of Water-Based Paints Due to the Longer Sheen Level and Hard Wear & Tear Properties

The Inclination of Consumers Towards the Waterborne Wood Paint that Offers High Gloss Finish



Challenges

Some Types of Water Based Paints like Latex Paints are not Effective for the Very Smooth Surfaces

The Use of Other Coatings like Varnish and Glazes for Interior Wood Finishing Applications



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



