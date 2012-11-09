Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Water Works Restaurant and Lounge announces new special food and drink specials for private events. The Philadelphia wedding venue offers a superb setting for a memorable night out that is filled with special moments. Special events celebrated include celebratory dinners in the Engine House, business lunches in the Breezeway, and casual cocktails in the Caretaker’s Lounge and many more specials for individual events.



The superb setting, service and dining found only at the Water Works Restaurant and Lounge, add incomparable magic to special moments of any kind. People will be able to create their own historic day or night at one of the best banquet halls in Philadelphia. Water Works Restaurant offers world-class cuisine, first-class service and an endless supply of memorable moments and monumental events. Their event coordinators will meet with the party and discuss all the possibilities for the special day and guide them through the process, making planning less stressful. The team is dedicated to giving customers support during this time and will work endlessly for them, ensuring their satisfaction.



Cheldin Rumer recently visited Water Works and had this to say in a review, calling it one of the best venues in Philadelphia: “Great experience from the time I arrived all the way through the evening. We had a fantastic dinner, the server was very polite, and the manager was great. He let us move tables and finish our night with seating right outside the bar, overlooking the water. This place is service, service, service!”



About Water Works

Throughout the landmark’s “Golden Age,” the Fairmount Water Works was a point of great pride for Philadelphians. It was said that visitors hadn’t truly experienced the city until they have visited this local marvel. It is the mission of everyone at Water Works Restaurant and Lounge to make that sentiment ring as true today, as it did then.



For people interested in one of the top Philadelphia wedding venues, visit http://www.thewaterworksrestaurant.com/.