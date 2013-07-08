Water World Gives Special Summer Deals for 2013

Barcelona, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Holidaymakers are really excited about this summer season because of all the great deals. Travellers from Barcelona to Lloret de Mar will be excited to discover that the Water World, Europe’s largest water park, is offering a summer deal of entry for two people for the price of one until the end of June. This online deal is a great way for the park to attract international guests to the park.



This attraction draws thousands of people from Barcelona to Lloret de Mar every summer, who are looking for a reasonable priced way to cool down and have fun. With these great deals offered by the park, families are drawn to this exciting attraction. The park is also offering a new free bus service from surrounding towns.



Bruno Calzaverini of Shuttle Direct could not be more excited about these deals. “With the parks offering more affordable prices this summer, more and more people are looking for shuttle services from Barcelona to Lloret de Mar. This is a perfect example of how the tourism industry in Spain is connected - we all help each other.”



Reality is setting in that people are not spending as much money as they once were. With Spain’s current economic situation, Water World is making concessions to keep business up and continue to remain one of the foremost parks in Europe. With the low prices of competitors like Disney Parks, Water World has begun to offer more and more specials to maintain their business. Water World has also announced that they will continue to offer exciting deals throughout the summer, similar to the two for one deal that is happening through June.



With the amount of families coming from Barcelona to Lloret de Mar who visit the park, these new deals are the perfect way to save money and have a great day with the kids without breaking the bank. Take a shuttle down to Water World and enjoy the attractions!



