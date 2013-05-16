Water Filters Get Scrutiny from Consumer Focused Review Website

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Best Water Filters Reviews is offering complete reviews on water filtration systems. Considering the variations in water supply and treatment in different communities, and the increased frequency in which families move their residence, a portable water filtration system has become a necessary appliance in most homes. Homeowners have come to prefer counter-top or portable water filtration systems over installed systems. The opinions of what exactly makes for healthy drinking water vary and change with new insights and data. An installed water filtration system or water softening system no longer appeals to every potential home buyer. So no longer are installed systems looked at as a value adding feature to a home.



Best Water Filters Reviews seeks to be the one-stop on the Internet for information about water filters, making the effort to analyze products and ad information from various companies which offer water filtration systems and bring consumers the right and correct information needed to make the choice for their home, or office drinking water needs. Among the water filtration systems reviewed by Best Water Filters Reviews are water filters by Pur and ZeroWater products.



They review the water filters and the companies which manufacture them, their backgrounds and practices, so consumers will get the information on drinking water which they need to make an informed decision about not only the unit they will be purchasing, but the reputation of the manufacturer behind that system.



Their website contains numerous articles on the many types of water filtration systems available and their uses, includes articles on shower water filters, under-sink water filters, drinking water filters and the specifics about various brands of drinking water filters.



