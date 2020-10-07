Waterborne Polyurethanes Market Worth $2.1 Billion by 2025: Growing at a CAGR of 5.2%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- The report "Waterborne Polyurethane Market by Application (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Elastomers, And Others), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Bedding & Furniture, Electronics, And Others), Region - Global Forecast To 2025", : The waterborne polyurethanes market is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2020 to USD 2.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2%. The demand for waterborne polyurethanes in emerging economies, such as APAC and South America, is increasing owing to the growing construction industry. The volatility in raw material prices is hindering the waterborne polyurethanes market. The demand for waterborne polyurethanes is increasing, owing to the growing demand for innovative and environment friendly products. This increase in awareness around harmful effects of solvent based polyurethanes is provides growth opportunities to the market. On the other hand, sub-optimal performance of waterborne polyurethane is the major challenge for the market.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=144901125



On the basis of application, coatings segment is estimated to lead the overall waterborne polyurethanes market in 2020.

Waterborne polyurethanes are a rapidly growing segment of polyurethane coating industry owing to environmental regulations such as the Clean Air Act and technological advances that made them an effective substitute for the solvent-based coatings. Their versatility and wide range of properties such as abrasion resistance, impact strength, and low temperature flexibility are the driving force to their continuously expanding usage in many applications. Waterborne polyurethane coatings improve appearance and lifespan of products.



On the basis of end-use industry, building & construction segment is estimated to lead the waterborne polyurethanes market in 2020.

Waterborne polyurethanes have been at the epicenter of coating industry, providing greener solutions to modern coating problems. This chemical is polyurethane dispersed in water. This reduces the dependence on solvent-based polyurethanes, providing a better and environment-friendly replacement for existing systems. Advantages like temperature curing and good adhesion further reinforce the case for waterborne polyurethanes. It is frequently used in building and construction applications. Affordability of these versatile materials and the comfort they provide have made polyurethane components part of building & construction globally.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=144901125



On the basis of region, APAC is estimated to lead the waterborne polyurethanes market in 2020.

APAC is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for waterborne polyurethanes. The rising population, increased demand for automobiles, growing disposable income, rapid industrialization, and increased urbanization are driving the APAC waterborne polyurethanes market. China is the largest market for waterborne polyurethanes in the region. China is also a major producer and consumer of waterborne polyurethanes in the region as it has a huge manufacturing base. Apart from China, India and South Korea are projected to grow at a decent rate during the forecast period.



The key players in this market include Covestro (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), BASF (Germany), R STAHL (Germany), Chemtura (the US), Dow Inc ., (the US), H.B. Fuller (the US), Wanhua Chemical Corporation(China), SNP Inc., (the US), and KAMSONS Chemical Pvt. Ltd., (India). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as expansion, partnerships, and new product launch.



COVID-19 impact on Global Waterborne polyurethanes Market



The waterborne polyurethanes are used in various end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, building & construction, bedding & furniture, electronics, and others. COVID-19 has impacted these industries.



The lockdown in various countries and logistical restrictions have adversely impacted the automotive & transportation industry. Supply chain disruptions, workforce unavailability, logistical restrictions, limited availability of components, demand drop, low company liquidity, and shutdown of manufacturing due to lockdown in various countries have adversely affected the industry. OEMs, raw material suppliers, and other related businesses are forced to re-evaluate their strategies to cater to this industry during this crisis period.



Residential and commercial construction has come to a grinding halt owing to the pandemic. Waterborne polyurethanes demand from this sector is expected to be low to the medium during this crisis period. Some major issues would be a delay in order shipments, supply chain restriction, manpower & equipment shortage, and material shortage. Post conclusion of this crisis, the market is expected to revive, and demand is likely to increase for the waterborne polyurethanes market.

The demand for bedding has increased in the healthcare sector, owing to the pandemic. A rise in demand from various hospitals and care institutions for supplying these mattresses for the increasing number of patients is boosting the consumption of waterborne polyurethanes in the manufacturing of these devices/equipment



Get 10% Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=144901125



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com