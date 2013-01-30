WaterCrockShop Introduces Its Newest Monogrammed Ceramic Water Crock Exclusive Only at WaterCrockShop.com

Paicines, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- WaterCrockShop is introducing its newest monogrammed ceramic water crock that is only exclusive at WaterCrockShop.com. The new water crock is exclusively distributed only in the site and can be used like other dispensers, only more customized and presentable to look at.



Since the design is only exclusive in the company, it can provide customers with unmatched and dedicated services on customizing the water crock. WaterCrockShop also provides monogram on the water crock, which most customers prefer nowadays.



The company designs water crocks with a monogram where customers’ initials can be printed. The ceramic dispenser that is made with a classy and modern design is also dishwasher –safe and is available in off white color. A protection ring made from plastic and a black spigot is included when a person orders this product from them. It is now offered at a discounted price that will make everyone interested of having in their houses. It also ensures that the drinking water is safe from any water-borne germs.



Aside from the monogrammed water crocks that the company is offering, it also has different water crocks and stands that can suit the needs and preferences of any customer. With these, everyone can have the style of dispenser they want that can meet their every day needs.



The introduction of the new and advanced ceramic dispenser from WaterCrockShop is geared towards informing everyone, especially those who have a ceramic dispenser, to have their own personalized water crock in their homes. The company ensures that every customer can have a good online shopping experience once they order any ceramic dispenser unit or model.



WaterCrockShop is located at Paicines, CA and is operated by Bushman Water Group, Inc, owned by the Bushman couple, Tim and Marcie. Since they started in 1999, they have been striving enough to provide high quality and safe products for water dispensing. They have also put a more personal approach in their customer service to ensure that any customer will experience convenience and satisfaction.



“Your Water Crock Superstore”, is the tagline of the company.



For more information about the products that WaterCrockShop has in store, visit its official website at WaterCrockShop or call them at 831-389-4298. Interested individuals can also send email at marcie@watercrockshop.com.



About WaterCrockShop.com

Nestled in between the Pinnacles National Monument and The Diablo Mountain Range in Central California, Bear Valley Ranch is the home of WaterCrockShop.com. A division of the Bushman Water Group, Inc.



WaterCrockShop.com is a family owned and operated company. Since 1999, Tim and Marcie Bushman have strive to provide only the highest quality water dispensing products and to make personal customer service a top priority. When you deal with WaterCrockShop.com you deal with an owner of the company. Being a WQA Certified Water Specialist, Tim Bushman understands the importance that all products must be compatible for use with high quality waters. It is the company's goal to provide the most enjoyable and secure online shopping experience. If you would like to talk to a live person, please call 831-389-4298 or feel free to email us at marcie@watercrockshop.com



Company Location : Paicines, CA

website : http://www.watercrockshop.com