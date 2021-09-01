Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2021 -- Waterdrop Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Waterdrop Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China.



On or about May 7, 2021, Waterdrop Inc. sold about 30 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $12 a share, raising nearly $360 million in new capital.



In April 2021, before the IPO, Reuters reported that Waterdrop received pushback from Chinese regulators before its U.S. IPO because its business model was seen as risky.



Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) declined on August 16, 2021, to as low as $3.30 per share.



