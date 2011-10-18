Waterloo IT Support Team Welcomes Tom Nielsen

Kitchener, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2011 -- Ask any Waterloo IT Support company what department they consider to be vital to the success of their business, and many of them will tell you business development. That is why Reis Information Systems has recently added Tom Nielsen to their staff as Director of Business Development.



Mr. Nielsen offers years of experience that will enable Reis to seek out new business and continue to grow existing relationships with the Company's clients in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and Guelph regions of Ontario. He will be tasked with being personally involved with Reis' clients, working with them as a partner while immersing himself in learning and understanding their business and their needs and requirements.



Among his related skills, Mr. Nielsen has a history in pre-sales and IP telephony, and has verifiable credibility in the IT industry from his working at global business leaders Avaya and ING Direct, as well as taking his own business TN Consulting to new levels of success. Added to that list is IT instructor at Georgian College and the successful experience of setting up Canada's first-ever virtual bank. "We couldn't have found a more-qualified individual than Tom that would complement our managed service offerings better," said Henrique Reis, CEO. "He will be well able to position himself with our clients as a solutions expert as he liaisons working with the client and our engineering team."



"I've heard a lot about Reis Information Systems," said Nielsen. "I couldn't be happier than to become a member of their team and look forward to utilizing my expertise and knowledge in the new business development role."



Reis considers the client to be the mainstay of their company. The addition of Tom Nielsen as Director of Business Development will ensure the focus stays on the client and that each client can gain full benefit and potential from their technology with the melding of marketing, information management and customer service.



About Reis Information Systems

Reis Information Systems equips our outstanding IT support team with the tools needed to take care of you and gives you the comfort and security of knowing that all your IT needs are managed professionally and completely in line with your business needs.



For more information or a complimentary IT assessment, you can contact us at 519.579.8777 or use our toll free number of 866.WWW.REIS.