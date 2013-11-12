Waterloo Structures Change the Face of Garages with Customizable Two Story Models

Parkesburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Sheds and garages provide essential, specialized spaces for home maintenance and vehicular security. As well as lowering insurance premiums, they can provide personal space in a busy family environment and provide a workshop space in which to perform messy maintenance tasks. Whatever the reason individuals want to enhance their property with a high quality shed or garage, Waterloo Structures can make it work with their broad spectrum customizable sheds and garages. The latest additions to their ranges include two new designs of attic truss two story garages, offering unparalleled space and flexibility.



The space can be used for whatever purpose owners desire, and thanks to Waterloo Structures’ expansive list of customizable extras, buyers can select the material used in the foundations, the build, and the accessories, including additional doors and windows and other additions that enhance a garage’s usability.



The garages are available now from their online store, and come with a high quality image gallery of the additional space found on the second story and the stairwell designs so potential buyers get a good idea of what to expect. Because the company uses computer aided design to prefabricate the parts out of a range of materials, the sheds can be designed to fit any number of additional or special requirements.



A spokesperson for Waterloo Structures explained, “The two story garage gives homeowners all the advantages of a barn combined with all the advantages of a garage. The sheds can handle multiple vehicles and still serve as a storage space or workshop, with multiple access points for total convenience. Where we excel is in our provision of optional extras, allowing individuals to add windows, doors, wiring and insulation to any model, and these added options allow garage owners to transform these spaces to fulfill any number of functions.”



About Waterloo Structures

Waterloo Structures have been in operation in Pennsylvania for over 25 years, manufacturing high quality sheds of all shapes and sizes and from a range of materials. Their vast range of different shed designs come in wood, vinyl or LP smartside and can be delivered as a prefabricated set or installed by a specialist technician. New products are regularly being added to their online catalog and they deliver in PA,NJ,MD,NY and VA. For more information, please visit: http://www.waterloostructures.net/