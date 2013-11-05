Waterloo Structures Sheds Now Constructed with Miratec Trim Guaranteed for 50 Years

Parkesburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Sheds can be anything from a storage facility to a sacred workshop space or man-cave. Whatever they are used for, sheds always benefit from being made from higher quality durable materials to better weather storms, rain, snow, ice and other environmental factors. Waterloo Structures have been designing and constructing high quality sheds for 30 years, and now use Miratec Trim to give their sheds a highly durable finish that helps prevent longitudinal wear and tear.



Whether individuals wish to purchase a storage shed, workshop shed, cottage shed or barn shed, Waterloo Structures have designs that excel in the provision of adaptable spaces, with customizable features including flooring, windows, doors and more.



The use of Miratec Trim allows the company to offer a shed warranty that ranges from five to fifty years depending on the model and design, and the trim itself is guaranteed by the manufacturer for 50 years.



A Waterloo Structures shed is the easiest way to ensure that a shed meets a customer’s needs, because all the features including its scale and dimension are customizable, based on computer aided designs that can be adapted flexibly to suit the customer.



A spokesperson for Waterloo Structures explains, “Waterloo Structures has chosen Miratec trim for our storage sheds to ensure that our customers are getting the finest quality product while retaining a competitive price. Shed trim is what prevents water and other environmental influences from damaging a shed’s structural integrity, causing damp in the wood which in turn can cause varnish to shed and expose larger surfaces to damage. Miratec trim guarantees protection against this kind of slow damage for fifty years, meaning a Waterloo Structures storage shed will really last a lifetime.”



About Waterloo Structures

Waterloo Structures have been in operation in Pennsylvania for over 25 years, manufacturing high quality sheds of all shapes and sizes and from a range of materials. Their vast range of different shed designs come in wood, vinyl or LP smartside and can be delivered as a prefabricated set or installed by a specialist technician. New products are regularly being added to their online catalogue. For more information, please visit: http://www.waterloostructures.net/