WaterlooStructures.net Gains Plaudits for the Quality of Their Sheds Including Amish Sheds

Parkesburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Sheds were once the dreary mausoleum used for housing spider-webs and tools, but as more Americans get handy with the DIY, more people are realizing the amazing versatility of a good quality shed, which can be used for everything from storage to band practice to additional living space. Waterloo Structures have been creating top quality sheds in New Jersey for twenty five years, and their expansive range is one of the most versatile on the market. They now use computer aided design to create shed plans that can be bought in a range of materials and with custom features.



The company has a huge cataloge of shed designs that are made to measure from the raw materials, rather than beginning and ending life as prefabricated kits, this gives the company the flexibility to customize their designs to client needs, with everything from the classic Amish sheds to Manchester sheds used as a base.



The customization of the shed is just one side of their outstanding customer service provisions, as they also allow users to buy their sheds in one of three distinct materials: wood, vinyl, and LP Smartside. They can even customize their payment plans, with credit available, rent to buy agreements and payment by installations.



A spokesperson for Waterloo Structures explained, “Our shed designs have been created to give customers the maximum amount of choice not only in their visual design but in their construction materials. Some prefer the authenticity of good old fashioned wood paneling while others prefer the resilience of vinyl sides. We also offer fully customizable designs so that customers who want to add windows or change the doors to fit their storage needs can do so. With such flexible purchasing options including installments and rent to buy agreements, there’s never been a better place to find the ultimate garden shed. We recently undertook a customer survey of past customers to check our standards where meeting our customers’ expectations and we were overwhelmed with the positive feedback from customers.”



About Waterloo Structures

Waterloo Structures have been in operation in New Jersey for over 25 years, manufacturing high quality sheds of all shapes and sizes and from a range of materials. Their vast range of different shed designs come in wood, vinyl or LP smartside and can be delivered as a prefabricated set or installed by a specialist technician. New products are regularly being added to their online catalogue. For more information, please visit: http://www.waterloostructures.net/