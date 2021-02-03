New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- The global Waterproof Breathable Textiles market is forecast to reach USD 2.59 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The product exhibits properties such as durability and lightweight, due to which there is rising adoption of it in the sports apparel manufacturing industry. Increasing awareness regarding the importance of fitness leads to increased consumption of sports apparel, which, in turn, drives the market for Waterproof Breathable Textiles.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Rudolf GmbH, Polartec, LLC, Nextec Applications, Mountain Hardwear, Marmot Mountain, LLC, Jack Wolfskin Retail GmbH, Helly Hansen, HeiQ Materials AG, eVent Fabrics, and Aclimatise, among others.



There is a slow shift occurring towards consumers preferring stylish and comfortable sportswear and weather protection apparel, due to the increasing popularity of outdoor sports. This drives the market demand as Waterproof Breathable Textiles are extensively used for manufacturing sportswear. There is a growing demand for environment-friendly apparel, due to which manufacturers are now focusing on launching bio-based Waterproof Breathable Textiles. These products also provide superior comfort as compared to petroleum-based alternatives.



Manufacturers need to anticipate consumer preferences while designing the product, due to which there are certain risks involved. This is because manufacturers need to develop the products without knowing whether consumers will accept them or not. Also, the product often has a seasonal demand due to which manufacturers often face problems related to inventory management. These factors can hamper the market demand as manufacturers can sometimes be incorrect while forecasting consumer demand and preferences.



The COVID-19 impact:



The COVID-19 Pandemic has led to lockdowns in many countries, and the increasing spread of the disease has caused significant industries to shut down temporarily. Major industries that find applications for Waterproof Breathable Textiles are currently not operational, which is leading to reduced demand for the product. Major manufacturers of the product have halted operations too. This has led to the supply side of the market taking a hit. Certain applications of the product, such as used in the uniforms of military and law enforcement personnel, still exist in the market, which has prevented the demand from going down drastically. These come under essential services and are thus, operating in the current situation too. It is expected that once the situation becomes normal and the industries start operating again, the demand for the product will rise again.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Polyester is likely to grow at a rate of 6.2% in the forecast period. This is due to the rising popularity of polyester, which gives a good quality product at reasonable prices. As consumers become more price-conscious, they prefer products that are priced relatively lower but provide excellent quality. This is leading to an increased market share of the segment.



Coated Fabric occupied 16.6% of the market share in 2019. The fabric exhibits properties, such as high breathability and robust waterproofing, which is leading to an increase in the popularity of the product. The product is also relatively inexpensive as compared to the other segments. It finds extensive usage in the manufacturing of rainwear, which is expected to propel the demand further.



The protective clothing segment is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding industrial safety drives the market demand for various products, such as industrial coats and gowns, masks, shoes, coveralls, and boots. The use of the product in different industrial safety products leads to increased consumption of it.



Latin America is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The region is a preferred destination for sports fishing and recreational activities. White-water rafting and Kayaking are very popular water sports in Argentina and Brazil. These are expected to lead to higher consumption of Waterproof Breathable Textiles in the region, thus driving the market growth.



In Germany, there is an increasing demand for Waterproof Breathable Textiles. This is due to the growing presence for various manufacturing hubs, such as construction, oil and gas, and automotive in the country. An increase in the workforce of these industries, which is involved in critical operations, has led to a higher demand for high-performance protective clothing. These are required to prevent workers from having chemical and physical injuries while working in the industries. This leads to an increased demand for the product in the country.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Waterproof Breathable Textiles market on the basis of material, fabric, application, and region:



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Polyester

Polyurethane

ePTFE

Others



Fabric Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Coated

Membrane

Densely Woven



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



General Clothing and Accessories

Protective Clothing

Sports Goods

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing Demand for active sportswear



4.2.2.2. Increasing development of eco-friendly Materials



Continued…



