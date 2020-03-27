Waterproof Socks Market Business Opportunities 2026 - Top Companies Are DexShell, Sealskinz, Showers Pass, Rocky

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- Waterproof socks are socks equipped with a membrane that is resistant to water penetration. They are usually made up of three layers, wherein the outer layers prevents abrasion by shoes, the inner layer provides insulation and comfort, and the middle membrane prevents water penetration from outside and provides breathability by allowing the vapor to pass outside. Waterproof socks are breathable, stretchable, flexible, windproof, provide thermal protection, and prevent the feet from getting wet.



Growing demand for multifunctional apparel and accessories with properties such as windproof, waterproof, and breathable for outdoor activities such as snow sports as well as growing popularity of ecotourism are driving growth of the market for waterproof socks.



The global Waterproof Socks market was 4090 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 7580 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2019 and 2025.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=77336



Segment by Key players:

- DexShell

- Sealskinz

- Showers Pass

- Rocky

- Wigwam Corporation

- Camaro GesmbH

- Randy Sun



Segment by Type:

- Male

- Female



Segment by Application:

- Supermarket

- Hypermarket

- Specialty Stores

- Convenience Stores

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=77336



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Waterproof Socks Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Waterproof Socks Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Waterproof Socks Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Waterproof Socks Market Forecast

4.5.1. Waterproof Socks Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Waterproof Socks Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Waterproof Socks Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Waterproof Socks Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Waterproof Socks Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Waterproof Socks Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Waterproof Socks Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Waterproof Socks Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Waterproof Socks Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Waterproof Socks Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Waterproof Socks Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Waterproof Socks Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



Enquiry before Buying full report at - https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=77336



About DataIntelo:

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info:

Name: Alex Mathews

Address: 500 East E Street, Ontario,

CA 91764, United States.

Phone No: USA: +1 909 545 6473 | IND: +91-7000061386

Email: sales@dataintelo.com

Website: https://dataintelo.com