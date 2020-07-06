Waterproofing Admixture Market to Witness Notable Growth Through 2026

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- Global Market Insights, Inc., announces an ongoing comprehensive report on the "Waterproofing Admixture Market".



- Waterproofing admixture market size, historical from 2015 to 2019 and annual forecast from 2020 to 2026

- Major waterproofing admixture industry trends, technology evolution, economic indicators and business challenges

- Regulatory and geopolitical trends impacting the industry

- Business drivers and pitfalls impacting key regional markets

- Competitive landscape of the industry and detailed profiles on the major companies



Growing focus on the development of sustainable infrastructure in recent years has propelled the need for advanced and innovative construction materials. Water admixtures are such materials which have gained enormous popularity over the past several years. These admixtures enhance the durability of the structure and help cut maintenance costs. The main aim of waterproofing admixtures is to make concrete water repellent. The need for sustainable and durable infrastructure due to rapid growth in urbanization is likely to boost the material demand in the upcoming years.



On the basis of material type, waterproofing admixture market share is segmented into hydrophobic or water-repellent materials, crystalline materials, and others, which includes supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) and chemically active fillers. SCMs are slated to experience a strong demand in the near future.



Supplementary cementing materials include fly ashes, silica fume, and slag cement, among other materials. These materials enhance the hardness of concrete through hydraulic or pozzolanic activity. These materials can be used individually with cement or in different combinations and proportions. The addition of SCMs to concrete makes concrete mixtures more durable and economical and less permeable.



Waterproofing admixtures find widespread use in residential, commercial, as well as industrial applications such as sewage and water treatment plants, tanks, water reservoirs, tunnel and subway systems, balconies, and swimming pools. These admixtures are anticipated to witness a significant demand in the construction of tunnel and subway systems. Subways have become one of the most common and preferred mode of commute for people.



Rapidly growing urban population worldwide will certainly increase the need for new metro and subway systems and the expansion of existing ones. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has caused a major delay in numerous construction projects throughout the world. However, several regions are taking advantage of the crisis situation to advance their construction plans. For instance, in April 2020, the Beverly Hills City Council had approved expedition of the Metro Purple Line subway construction to take advantage of the reduced traffic due to the coronavirus outbreak.



The ongoing Jubail II industrial city project is a 22-year-long project that is slated to be finished in 2024. It will include an 800,000-cubic-meter desalination plant, about 100 industrial plants, an oil refinery producing up to 350,000 barrels per day, and miles of roads, highways, and railways.



Some of the major suppliers of waterproofing admixture market mentioned in the report include BASF SE, Evonik Industries, DOW Corning Corporation, Schomburg International, GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Xypex Chemical Corporation, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Mapei S.P.A., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, W.R. Grace & Co., Kryton International Inc., Hycrete, Inc., Pidilite Industries, and Wacker Chemi AG.



