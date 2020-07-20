Waterproofing Coating Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2020–2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Waterproofing Coating - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- According to this study, over the next five years the Waterproofing Coating market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5671.7 million by 2025, from $ 4301.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Waterproofing Coating business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Waterproofing Coating market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Waterproofing Coating value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Acrylics
Polyurethane
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Roofing
Wall
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Sherwin-williams
Oriental Yuhong
SIKA
BASF
RPM
PAREX
3M
Keshun
Guangdong Yu Neng
Polycoat Products
Berger Paints
Carpoly
Mapei
AkzoNobel
Henkel
