The Global Waterproofing Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report describes various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.



Top Key Players in the Global Waterproofing Market: Sika AG, Bostik, BASF SE, Conpro Chemicals, DuPont, Triton Chemicals, CICO Technologies Ltd., DOW Chemical Company, GAF Materials Corporation, Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG, Fosroc Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Kemper System America



Waterproofing is done on a building or other infrastructure to prevent water from entering the structure and causing damage. It creates a lasting barrier protecting the structure from water seepage and leakage during weather conditions such as rain. By making the surface of the building such as the roof, the walls, the bottom surface and the other integral part in maintaining the structural integrity of the building, waterproof, preventing the building from water damage and improve their lives. Waterproofing also ensures that the structure is protected from chemical damage and corrosion.



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Modified Bitumen

PVC

EPDM

TPO

Other Materials



Market segment by Application, split into

Roofing

Infrastructure

Walls

Building structures

Landfills and tunnels



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Waterproofing market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Table of Contents:



Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Waterproofing market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Waterproofing market based on production and revenue.



Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.



Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Waterproofing market.



Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the Waterproofing market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.



Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this.



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



