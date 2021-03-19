New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The Global Waterproofing Membrane market is anticipated to reach USD 62.03 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is expected to be driven by increasing product demand in the water and wastewater systems combined with the growing building and building activities. As the government spends increasingly on infrastructure projects in the majority of developing countries, increasing demand for waterproofing membranes triggers global waterproofing.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Sika; The Dow Chemical Company; Carlisle Companies Inc.; Merck Soprema Group; GSE Environmental; Johns Manville; BASF; Minerals Technology Inc.; GAF Materials Corporation; and CICO Technologies Ltd., among others.



Climate change has a detrimental effect on the regional distribution of precipitation levels worldwide. Many countries are focused on implementing and encouraging new methods of conserving and handling water. As a result, the use of waterproofing membranes is expected to improve demand over the forecast period in water and waste management applications.



Growing demand for bio-based waterproofing membranes is expected to promote green building materials. To boost the markets for bio-based waterproofing membranes, increased government regulations are anticipated to discourage production and use of petroleum-based membranes.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Owing to factors such as the product's ability to have a superior moisture barrier and improved longevity, flexibility, excellent strength-to-weight ratio and insulation, polyurethane liquid applied membrane is expected to report a CAGR of more than $$% in revenue by 2027



During the forecast period, the waterproofing membrane market is expected to register a CAGR of over $$%. One of the main factors driving the studied market is increased use in the mining sector. Competition from environmentally sustainable options, though, is expected to curtail the market.



Modified bitumen is also used in roofing, offering superior waterproofing capabilities. They are usually mounted as two-ply systems and are always fully adhered to entirely.



An increasing focus on the recycling of municipal and industrial wastewater discharges is expected to drive growth in the market for Waterproofing Membrane



Consumer demand in China is estimated at USD 2.21 billion due to ongoing investment in commercial and residential construction projects led by increasing population and per capita income.



All of the major industry players have invested heavily in R&D programs in recent years, contributing to the development of many groundbreaking products. Large corporations plan to expand their product range by corporate mergers and small to medium-sized business acquisitions. So an intense competition among players is expected in the coming years.



In April 2017, a top waterproofing and spray foam insulation manufacturer. The acquisition enhanced Firestone's market position in commercial roofing and enabled Firestone to introduce even more options with silicone and liquid acrylic coatings to its existing customers.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Waterproofing Membrane market on the basis of membrane type, technology, application, and region:



Membrane Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Cold Liquid-applied Membranes

Hot Liquid-applied Membranes

Fully Adhered Sheets

Loose Laid Sheets

Others



Raw Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Modified Bitumen

Polyvinyl chloride

Thermoplastic Polyolefin

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer

HDPE

LDPE

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Building Structures

Roofing and Walls

Tunnel Liners

Bridges & Highways

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



