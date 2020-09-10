Waterproofing Systems Market May Set New Growth Story : BASF, Sika, Diasen, Saint Gobain

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Waterproofing Systems' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are BASF (United States), Sika AG (Switzerland), Diasen (Italy), Henry Company LLC (United States), Wacker Chemie (Germany) , Dow Chemical (United States), Kryton International (Canada), Johns Manville (United States), Saint Gobain (France), Pidilite Industries (India), Fosroc (United Kingdom).



The waterproofing system is the treatment of a surface or structure to prevent the passage of water under hydrostatic pressure. It gives protection to prevent water from entering in internal and external building structures like swimming pools, toilets, water tanks, and roofs. This system increases the durability of concrete structures and reduces chemical attack. There are mainly two types of waterproofing systems such as positive-side waterproofing applied on the exterior face of the structure and negative-side waterproofing applied on the interior face of the structure. These waterproofing membranes are made from different materials such as rubber, elastomer, and others. These waterproofing systems can be applied for the tunnel, bridge deck, water tank, and wet rooms and other various applications that will grow the waterproofing systems market.



A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Waterproofing Systems Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Conventional Rigid System, Crystalline System), Application (Water Treatment Plants, Sewage Treatment Plants, Bridges, Dams, Tunnels, Parking Structures & Lots), Field (Type A (Barrier Protection), Type B (Structurally Integral Protection), Type C (Drained Protection)), Service Provider (Direct, Indirect {Speciality Stores, Distributors, Supplier, and Others}), End-Users (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others), Material Type (Polyurethane, Cementitious Coating, Rubberized Asphalt, Thermoplastic, Bituminous Membrane, PVC)



Influencing Trends in Buzz: Know More

Rising Popularity of Bitumen as Roll Roofing Component Due to Its Unique Properties like High Viscosity and Stickiness



Rising Trend of Waterproofing Systems Usages in Schools, Offices and Hospitals



Rising Popularity of Thermoplastic Polyolefin Owing to Heat Resistance and Energy Efficient Properties



Growth Drivers in Limelight: Waterproofing Systems are Majorly Used in Various Application Such as Water Sewage Plants, Swimming Pools, Bathrooms, Terrace and Balconies for the Prevention of Water



Growth in the Construction Sector Globally Led to Increasing Demand for the Waterproofing Systems Market



Challenges that Market May Face: Maintaining Brand Quality is Major Challenge to the Companies



Water Damage Repairs Are Very Expensive



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Key Development Activities:

In September 2019, Aggregate Industries launched watertight concrete to protect to protect a structure from water ingress or to retain water within a structure. For this launching Aggregate Industries has partnered with BASF Construction Chemicals.



