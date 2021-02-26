Waterproofing Systems Market Size to Be Worth USD 82.29 Billion Growing at 6.5% CAGR Till 2027; Industry Revenue, Statistics, Forecast by Emergen Research

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- waterproofing systems market is expected to reach a value of USD 82.29 Billion by 2027, according to current analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the market can be attributed to increasing utilization of waterproofing systems to increase the life and durability of structures. Adoption of waterproofing systems has been increasing significantly to safeguard buildings in flood-prone areas. The increasing need to prevent mold and mildew from getting into walls and floorspaces of buildings and structures is driving demand for deployment of waterproofing systems across commercial sectors. Moreover, deployment of waterproofing systems reduces building maintenance costs and helps to maintain property value.



Waterproofing Systems Market research report offers a panoramic view of the Waterproofing Systems market, regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors that influence the growth of the industry.



The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Waterproofing Systems market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape.



Key players in the market that have been profiled in the report include BASF SE, Fosroc, SIKA AG, Soprema Inc., GCP Applied Technologies, Mapei S.p.A., Carlisle Construction Materials LLC, Tremco, Pidilite Industries, and Bostik.



Regional Bifurcation of the Waterproofing Systems Market Includes:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Emergen Research has segmented the global waterproofing systems market on the basis of application, end-use, type, and region:



Application Segment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Roofing & walls

Waste & water management

Building Structures

Roadways

Others



End-use Segment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial infrastructure development



Type Segment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Waterproofing chemicals

Waterproofing membranes

Integral systems



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Waterproofing Systems market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Waterproofing Systems market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Waterproofing Systems market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Waterproofing Systems market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Waterproofing Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Waterproofing Systems Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing number of new residential construction projects



4.2.2.2. Rapid urbanization and growth of the construction sector in developing economies



4.2.2.3. Rising demand for cost-effective and advanced waterproofing systems



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High labor charges for installation



4.2.3.2. Inaccessibility of the waterproofing system for repairs after the installation



4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Waterproofing Systems Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Roofing & walls



5.1.2. Waste & water management



5.1.3. Building Structures



5.1.4. Roadways



5.1.5. Others



Chapter 6. Waterproofing Systems Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



6.1. End-use Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Commercial



6.1.2. Residential



6.1.3. Industrial infrastructure development



Continue…!



