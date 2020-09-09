Waterproofing Systems Market Worth $72.0 Billion by 2025 : Growing at a CAGR of 6.4%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- The report "Waterproofing Systems Market by Type (Waterproofing membranes, Waterproofing Chemicals, and Integral Systems), Application (Building Structure, Roofing & Walls, Roadways, Waste & Water Management), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" size is estimated at USD 52.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 72.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4%. The demand for waterproofing systems in emerging economies, such as APAC, MEA, and South America, is increasing owing to the growth in the construction industry. The fluctuation in raw material prices is challenging the waterproofing systems market. The demand for waterproofing systems is rising, owing to the growing demand for cost-effective and efficient waterproofing materials. This increase in demand for environment-friendly waterproofing systems and the construction of green buildings provide growth opportunities to the market. On the other hand, the potential health and environmental issues are the major restrain for the market.



Based on the application, the building structure segment is estimated to lead the overall waterproofing systems market in 2020.

Waterproofing of building structures provide effective and long term protection form these exposures and ensure efficient protection of building structures. Building structures are areas excluding roofs and walls such as balconies, basements, foundations, retaining walls, storage rooms, belowground constructions, and others. Growth in demand for residential and commercial construction in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Chile, Nigeria, and others is driving the consumption of waterproofing systems in building structures.



Based on type, the waterproofing membranes segment is projected to lead the overall waterproofing systems market during the forecast period.

Waterproofing membranes are materials that are used to prevent water ingress in any building structure. These are available in sheet form of liquid applied. These systems are easy to handle, easy to apply, highly efficient, flexible, and also provide improved strength, tear resistance, weathering resistance, UV stability, and elasticity to the applied surface. They are used for applications, such as roofing & walls, building structures, waste & water management activities, tunnel liners, bridges & highways, and others.



Based on region, APAC is estimated to lead the waterproofing systems market in 2020.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for waterproofing systems. The rising population, increased demand for residential buildings, rapid industrialization, and increased urbanization are driving the APAC waterproofing systems market. China is the largest market for waterproofing systems in the region. China is also a major producer and consumer of waterproofing systems in the region as it has a huge manufacturing base. Apart from China, India, and South Korea are projected to grow at a decent rate during the forecast period.



The key players in the non-phthalate plasticizers market include Sika AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Soprema (France), GCP applied technologies (US), Fosroc (UK), Mapei S.P.A (Italy), Carlisle Construction Company (US), Tremco (US), Pidilite Industries (India), and Henkel Polybit (UAE). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements & partnerships, and new product launches.



COVID-19 impact on Global Waterproofing Systems Market



The waterproofing systems are used mainly in the construction industry. COVID-19 has severely impacted this industry.



- The lockdown in various countries and logistical restrictions have adversely impacted the construction industry. Supply chain disruptions, workforce unavailability, logistical restrictions, limited availability of components, demand drop, low company liquidity, and shutdown of manufacturing due to lockdown in various countries have adversely affected the industry. Raw material suppliers and other related businesses are forced to re-evaluate their strategies to cater to this industry during this crisis period.

- Residential and commercial construction has come to a grinding halt owing to the pandemic. Waterproofing systems demand from this sector is expected to be low to the medium during this crisis period. Some major issues would be a delay in order shipments, supply chain restriction, manpower & equipment shortage, and material shortage. Post conclusion of this crisis, the market is expected to revive, and demand is likely to increase for the waterproofing systems market.

- The demand for construction activities has increased in the healthcare sector, owing to the pandemic. A rise in demand for new hospitals and care institutions have provided some stability to the construction sector thus driving the waterproofing systems market



