"Water's Wisdoms," a Waterproof Frame with Messages of Motivation and Positivity, Now on Kickstarter!

Grand Junction, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- A waterproof frame, Water's Wisdoms adheres to shower walls, mirrors, or similar bathroom surfaces. Displaying motivational quotes during periods of solitude in the shower or bathroom, receive a daily dose of inspiration and motivation that keeps you going and focused on your goals. Each month create new inserts for the frame with your own motivational messages or affirmations that resonate with and your goals personally or select a new message from any number of pre-made inserts. Printed directly on premium limestone-based waterproof paper, swap out the motivational message in your Water's Wisdoms with a new one mailed straight to you for a fresh dose of motivation and inspiration every day.



Motivating you every time you shower or look in the mirror, do not miss a chance to harness the power of self-improvement and the motivational or inspirational reminders that we all strive for to achieve the best versions of ourselves and our goals. A simple, fast, yet constant messenger each day, Water's Wisdoms is helping people connect with themselves to accomplish their goals with affirmations during times we can best focus on the messages before us.



Now on Kickstarter, Water's Wisdoms frames are expected to ship to early backers worldwide in May 2020. The Water's Wisdoms Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/waterswisdoms/waters-wisdoms-motivational-shower-frame



Supporters around the world can back Water's Wisdoms by making generous pledges and contributions. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $60 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a Water's Wisdoms frame. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Water's Wisdoms

Water's Wisdoms is a waterproof frame for your shower or bathroom wall. Providing motivational quotes on premium waterproof paper, get the motivation and inspiration so many of us crave - with new inserts available each month.



