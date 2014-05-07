Waterstreet Offers Property Management Services for Optimal Returns

Durbanville, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Investing in properties can be rewarding but managing can be grueling. People or businesses that are travelling often worry as they can’t keep an eye on their precious properties. The ideal solution can reduce the risk associated with real estate investment is by employing property management services. Introducing the right people to consult with and matching the investment requirements perfectly is quintessence and professionals can make it beneficial. With trusted relationships with stakeholders in the vicinity, an expertise team can help business or individuals invest the right way.



“Everyone craves to invest in properties as they are profitable; but is afraid of managing them as it involves substantial time and money. Achieving a profitable investment in real estate can be brutal if you don’t discover a professional industrial buildings management service. Hiring the right professional can improve profits and can reduce the discomfort of investors and inhabitants to a huge extent,” expressed a spokesperson.



Poor property management has either led to legal actions or angry customers knocking at the doors! To achieve maximum outcomes from investments, finding a fitting investment service with a clear vision and experience is recommended. With several services available in the market, discovering the one that will suit the needs can be tricky. Waterstreet, with its calculated approach and innovative team, can help anyone with healthy warehouse investment for optimal returns. They help manage the property and improve revenue remarkably.



Oscar Saunderson, CEO of Waterstreet, communicated, “Our motto is to transform the suburbs to safe, secure and beneficial investments where people can work, play and relish. Our dream is to keep both the inhabitants and investors happy and reward them with remarkable outcomes. With our innovative approach to transform infrastructure, safety measures and cleanliness, we believe we can bring in positivity in the minds of investors and inhabitants. Our services include property broking, zoning assistance and partnership in Philippi. Get the right advice to pick type of investment in and around Philippi for better returns.”



About Waterstreet

Waterstreet offers property management services across Philippi by developing a safe and secure development investment. With an expertise in the field over the past 12 years, it has been serving 2 million people that have invested in different types of properties. Investors planning for a property investment can partner with Waterstreet as they’ve established themselves as the innovative and safe property investment management services in Philippe.



Contact

www.waterstreet.co.za

Waterstreet

C19 Beuno vista office park,

Durbanville,

Western Cape,

South Africa – 7551



Cell: +27 72 373 0301

Email: oscar@waterstreet.co.za