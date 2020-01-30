Waterview Has Another World's Best in the Can

Bundaberg, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- Two of the biggest things to come out of Bundaberg, Rum & Ginger beer, except this is not from the big names it is from the Craft Australian Owned Waterview Distillery.



Waterview Founder, Matthew Drane, said on the win "what's extra exciting is that we used our sister company Vintage Soda's ginger beer made from Bundaberg Ginger which means great things for our taste profile in a non-alcoholic space also."



With our Gin having won so many golds and best in class across multiple countries, our Gin Ginger Mule (GGM) may take out the top spot again in the 2020 Awards.



Waterview has been modest in its releases to date but has won World's Best Brandy for its Convict Brandy as well as World's best Agricole (Cane Juice Rum) called Black Snow as well as 40+ other Gold Awards.



Whilst its operations are mostly spread across Australia, they do also produce in Kentucky USA.



The World Premix Awards are the global awards selecting the very best in all the international recognized styles, award and promote the world's best premixes to consumers and trade across the globe.



For more information about Waterview Distillery or investment opportunity, please visit www.waterviewdistillery.com.



