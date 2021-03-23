Waterway Fish Market Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2021 -- Waterway Fish Market is an all-new fish and seafood market located in The AMP at the brand new 16Tech District in Indianapolis, Indiana. The creators of this fish market are aiming at opening it in the end of April 2021, and they have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project.



The fish market will be primarily focusing on sustainable seafood and the sustainability of people. Moreover, it will be offering an assortment of fresh fish and seafood every day, and it is founded by a passionate seafood enthusiast and an Executive Chef at Second Helpings, Inc., Kathy Jones. According to Kathy, the fish market aspires to become the top choice for the people who want to purchase fresh, sustainable, quality seafood.



"Waterway Fish Market will offer a variety of freshwater and saltwater fish as well as seafood from around the world and we will also feature Chef Dinners 4-6 times per year." Said Kathy Jones, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "We will also serve as an intern/extern location for graduates who meet the criteria from the Second Helpings Culinary Job Training Program." She added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/waterwayfishmarket/waterway-fish-market and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 20,000 and Waterway Fish Market is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with nationwide shipping across the United States. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Waterway Fish Market

Waterway Fish Market is an emerging new American fish and seafood startup based in Indianapolis, Indiana. The startup aims to launch in the end of April 2021, and it is being founded with the principles of seafood sustainability and an aim to serve only the finest and freshest fish and seafood that is available. The driving force behind this project is Kathy Jones, who has spent nearly four decades of her life in the seafood business and is very passionate about sustainable seafood.



Contact:

Contact Person: Kathy Jones

Company: Waterway Fish Market

City: Indianapolis

State: Indiana

Country: United States

Phone: 3172606113

Email: kathy@waterwayfishmarket.com

Website: www.waterwayfishmarket.com