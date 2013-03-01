Waterwise Pool Service Offers Great Discount Pool Services to All Houston Customers

Willis, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Waterwise Pool Service is a premier pool service company based in Houston that announces their promotional offers for their all customers. The company is offering attractive discounts on pool repairing and Pool Cleaning Services that all customers can enjoy with them. The owner of the company Chad Herdrich maintains that their discount offers have helped popularize their Swimming Pool Service throughout Houston.



For many people, proper maintenance of their swimming pool is a cumbersome task and now with Waterwise, people can expect to get professional Pool Cleaning at discount prices. These discounts are the best way for all pool owners to keep their pools clean and tidy at this difficult time of economy when money-saving is everybody’s goal. The company claims that not only they are affordable but they guarantee highly professional repairing and cleaning services that can keep a swimming pool maintenance-free for years.



“Waterwise has been in the pool repair and pool maintenance business for years and these discount offers are an excellent way to show our gratitude to our existing clients, maintains the spokesman of the company.” He further reveals that at the same time they are eyeing for new business prospects and clients who need pool repair and maintenance service in many areas of Houston.



At present, two different discount offers are available to all the customers of Waterwise. These include 50% discount on the first month’s pool cleaning and 10% discount on pool repair. So, anyone willing to avail their pool service spring TX, pool service the woodlands, pool service Conroe TX or for any other location in Houston can get such lucrative discounts. The company maintains that all these discount offers are one way to build a long-term relationship with their clients and serve them all as a trustworthy pool service provider. If you too want to learn more about their services and the discounts that they are offering, you can visit the website http://www.waterwisepools.com/.



Waterwise Pool Service is a family owned business, operated by Chad Herdrich and his team of highly trained pool professionals. The company offers professional pool repairing and maintenance services. The company boasts to have thousands of customers who entrust them with the care and maintenance of their pools. They are locally known as Houston’s premier pool service and repair company because of the emphasis it always places on the customers’ needs.



