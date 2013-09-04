Waterwoods EC - a New Executive Condominium in Punggol Field Walk, Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Waterwoods EC is a brand new Executive Condominium located at Punggol Field Walk, Singapore. It is conveniently located near the Coral Edge LRT station, which offers resident convenient and easy access to Punggol Central and amenities.



Waterwoods offer a wide selection of residential units, from 2 bedroom units to 5 bedroom units. Waterwoods EC is also the first EC in Singapore to offer mansionette units, which are duplex units (2 storeys) with 5 bedrooms.



Punggol Town is currently undergoing a full-scale makeover as a waterfront town, and new shopping malls, highways, residential units are being constructed, together with a beautiful waterfront development with restaurants and water sports. As such, Waterwoods EC will benefit from the progress of Punggol Town, and residents can expect a more vibrant neighbourhood with exciting scenic routes and activities.



The potential appreciation is also high, as the price of Waterwoods is very attractive at only SGD$700psf. Waterwoods EC is an ideal development for own stay, as well as an excellent investment.



Waterwoods EC Eligibility



Waterwoods is an Executive Condominium, which means that only applicants who fulfil the Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) family nucleus criteria can qualify to buy a EC unit. There is the husband/wife scheme , fiancé/fiancée scheme, parent/child scheme, orphan scheme, and the joint singles scheme.



Applicants must also be over 21 years of age, and do not currently own any private property. If they have recently sold any private property, they have to wait 30 month before being eligible to buy a EC unit.



There is Central Provident Fund (CPF) grant for buyers of EC units. First time applicants can enjoy up to SGD$30,000 in CPF grant, which can be used to pay for the EC unit.



For a full list of eligibility criteria, do visit the HDB website for details.



Waterwoods EC Floorplan



Waterwoods EC offers a wide selection of unit size to fit all family sizes and needs. Unit sizes range from 800sqft (square-feet) for a 2 bedroom unit, to 1,700sqft for a 5 bedroom unit. Waterwoods is also the first EC to offer maisonette units, which are spacious duplex units with 5 bedrooms.



Full Waterwoods EC Floorplan are available for viewing and download at http://water-woods-ec.com.sg/floorplan/ .



Waterwoods EC Price



Waterwoods EC is expected to launch at around SGD$700psf - SGD$800psf (per-square-feet). The confirmed prices will be released to the public 2 days before the actual sales launch.



Waterwoods EC Contact



Waterwoods EC will be releasing for sales soon! Collection of interest and e-application has already begun!



For full Waterwood EC Price, Floor Plan, and details, do visit http://water-woods-ec.com.sg/ or contact Luke at +65 8666 6341.



Name: Luke Lee

Website: http://water-woods-ec.com.sg/

Contact Info: +65 8666 6341

Address: 480 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, HDB Hub, #10-01, Singapore 310480