Waterworks Aquaponics Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Make Sustainable Agriculture a Reality

Cobourg, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Waterworks proposes to build a commercial aquaponics system in Northumberland County that will provide fresh local produce and fish to the community year round utilizing aquaponics agriculture practice.



Waterworks Aquaponics is the baby of Christine Ball. Christine has had a lifelong interest in food and the environment but when she met her partner Pierre, an avid environmentalist, in 2011 that interest became a passion and a way of life.



With the support and encouragement of Pierre, Christine has created Waterworks Aquaponics. For the last year Christine has been studying Aquaponics and working with Scott Weir of Growing Gardeners in the industry across North America to develop Waterworks Aquaponics with the hopes to break ground in the summer of 2014. Waterworks Aquaponics will grow vegetables and fish to feed approx. 200 people from a 2400 sq ft passive solar greenhouse year round on 4 acres of land in Northumberland County, Ontario.



In addition, Waterworks Aquaponics will do sprouting in a smaller greenhouse on the property and plans to grow shiitake mushrooms and other varieties of mushrooms year round in an indoor facility. They have the land; they have the plan. Now comes the tough part... the money.



Christine is hoping to raise at least $50,000 in start-up funding to build the greenhouse and be eligible for government grants and financing programs. They have raised $3,513 from a previous fundraiser, but need to raise more.



This project will only be funded if at least $46,487 is pledged by Tue, May 27 2014 5:09 PM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1iyf9TD