Watkins Drivers Prefer Magliner CooLift

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2012 -- Watkins Distributing Sales and Service adopted the CooLift Delivery system three years ago and has been running its own in-house comparison with 6-wheel carts ever since. "We wanted to speed up delivery, and get more cases delivered with fewer resources, fewer trucks, and fewer people," said Mitch Watkins, President of Watkins Distribution.



With twenty-three years in business and three locations in Idaho—Twin Falls, Idaho Falls, and Coeur d'Alene—Watkins Distributing Sales and Service understood this critical relationship between driver and customer. This Anheuser-Busch distributor runs the CooLift on all of its routes, including hybrid routes to deliver standard skids to major grocery stores and CooLift pallets to convenience stores at the same time.



"Once drivers use the CooLift system they don't want to go back to the hand truck moving one stack at a time instead of thirty or forty cases on the CooLift. Because more CooLift pallets can be placed on bigger equipment, it is faster at the point of delivery; one truck can handle more cases than the traditional side-loaded trucks. When we converted over, we were able to take six routes and make it five in one location…in another situation…twelve routes went down to ten using the CooLift system. Fewer trucks on the road mean a smaller fuel bill and less of a physical impact on the driver. The first time the driver touches the case is when he's putting it on the floor. It greatly sped up the point of contact at delivery. It made it easier on the driver, so it's a win-win for us," reported Watkins.



The Magliner CooLift Delivery System helps deliver more product in less time - safely and efficiently. The system allows drivers to be more productive, work safer, and stay on the job longer. Drivers are the link between a company and customers. By increasing driver retention, CooLift helps companies build and maintain valuable customer relationships.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



The Magline difference has distinct advantages in a variety of products including…

- Two-Wheel Hand Trucks

- Convertible Trucks

- Brake Trucks

- Bottle Water Hand Trucks

- Powered Stair Climbers

- Bulk Delivery Trucks



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. D. Brian Law, Chairman and CEO, recently explained, “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems.”



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209