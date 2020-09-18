Watson Burns, PLLC Is Offering Legal Assistance to Tennessee Residents

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2020 -- Watson Burns, PLLC, offers legal services that focus on protecting the rights of individuals, consumers, or companies harmed by the action of others. They have deep experience and expertise in complex litigation. The firm believes that sharing part of a client's litigation risk should be an inherent part of a trial lawyer's representation. That's why they handle most of their cases on a contingency basis.



Speaking about the information one needs for a medical practice claim, the company spokesperson said, "When clients plan to sue for medical errors, they should ensure they have the right information for their lawyer. Here is the information one needs for a medical practice claim. Clients should provide information about their general and medical background to their attorneys. They should give details about their condition and treatment related to the malpractice claim. Individuals should also describe the event that made it impossible for them to work or live normally."



Fraudulent or incompetent lawyers can steal from their clients or act incompetently, such that one's case fails to be settled. Those with the question, can I sue my lawyer for legal malpractice? Can contact Watson Burns, PLLC. The firm has a team of highly skilled professionals who have ample experience in handling legal malpractice cases. They help clients receive compensation for the damages caused by a negligent lawyer. The law firm has an excellent success rate of making negligent lawyers do the right thing.



Speaking about Frank L. Watson, III, the company spokesperson said, "Mr. Watson has been trying cases for 22 years. He has represented clients before various courts throughout the USA, including federal and state courts in California, Alabama, Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia, and many more. Mr. Watson has deep experience in representing both plaintiff and defendants in complex/multi-district litigation and class action areas of securities fraud, antitrust violations, and many more. For more information about Frank L. Watson, III, clients can visit our firm's website."



Legal malpractice can sometimes be difficult and complicated. It can involve an attorney's breach of financial, fiduciary, or ethical obligations that are owed to the client. Most people only hire an attorney once or twice in their lifetime, and it's because they are presented with a very difficult problem. When the attorney screws up and compounds the problem, he or she should answer for their negligence just like any other professional. Those looking for a legal malpractice attorney in Atlanta can contact Watson Burns, PLLC. The firm has an excellent track record in handling and representing individuals and companies in lawsuits related to legal malpractice.



About Watson Burns, PLLC

Watson Burns, PLLC offers civil litigation services. They are focused on winning high stakes civil litigation. Some of the cases the firm handles include investment & consumer fraud, legal malpractice, class action litigation, and many more.