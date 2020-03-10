Watson Burns PLLC Is Offering Legal Representation on Malpractice in Memphis

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- Watson Burns, PLLC, was founded by Frank L. Watson, III, and William F. Burns in the year 2005. Watson Burns provides civil litigation services in Tennessee and throughout the nation. The firm handles a diverse mix of cases but primarily focuses its practice on protecting the rights of consumers and those individuals or companies injured or damaged by the acts of others. The firm has achieved substantial success in prosecuting class action litigation, legal malpractice claims, wrongful death, and cases involving dangerous and defective products.



"Mr. Watson, the founder of Watson Burns PLLC, formerly a partner with Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC, the largest law firm in Tennessee, has been trying cases for 22 years. He has represented clients before courts throughout the nation, including federal and state courts in Arkansas, Alabama, California, Illinois, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington," commented the company spokesperson. "He has substantial experience representing both plaintiff and defendants in complex/multi-district litigation and class action cases in the areas of securities fraud, antitrust violations, consumer products, FINRA arbitrations, and corporate governance claims as well as significant personal injury matters involving defective products and trucking companies."



A legal malpractice lawyer deals with the cases in which clients have suffered damage or damages due to the carelessness or mistakes of another lawyer. Legal malpractice can be of various forms such as breach or negligence of contract, breach of fiduciary duty. In such circumstances, a client can file a lawsuit against the lawyer, and a legal malpractice lawyer assists him with proving that a lawyer is accused of malpractice, i.e., committed a mistake or breached the duty towards the client. As such, victims of legal malpractice will require services of the best malpractice lawyers in Memphis, TN, for legal advice and representation.



"There are many different types of class action lawsuits. Every state has their own class action lawsuit laws, including the number of damages that may be awarded," explained the company spokesperson. "Depending on the state, the types of class action lawsuits include products liability/personal injury, consumer class action, securities class actions, and employment class actions. Contacting a Memphis class action lawsuit attorney will help victims navigate through the process and explain their class action legal options."



Watson Burns PLLC majorly specializes in complex and class action lawsuits, notably representing defendants throughout the country. Regarding class action work, the firm has successfully handled a broad range of cases, including the arising claims such as consumer protection, and they have collected over 150 million US dollars for its clients. The law firm prides itself on its team of professionals who have in-depth experience in antitrust claims, financial investments, legal malpractice, defective and unreasonably dangerous products, and significant personal injury claims.



About Watson Burns, PLLC

Watson Burns, PLLC, provides civil litigation services in Tennessee and throughout the nation that focuses on protecting the rights of consumers, individuals, or companies harmed by the actions of others. Besides, the firm handles the class action matters on a contingency fee basis. As such, they don't get paid unless they obtain a recovery for the litigation.