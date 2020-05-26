Watson Burns PLLC Is Providing Legal Representation on Malpractice in Memphis

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Watson Burns PLLC is a reputable law firm based in Memphis that handles a diverse mix of cases but generally represents plaintiffs in litigations aimed primarily at protecting the rights of clients and businesses injured or damaged by the misconduct of others. The law company prides itself on its extensive experience handling class action and mass tort cases. Watson Burns PLLC was established in the year 2005 by Frank L. Watson, III, and William F. Burns, who first came to know each other since the year 1996 while working as trial attorneys.



"To achieve our main goal, we commit ourselves to maintain a strict policy of accepting and litigating only a handful of lawsuits at any given time, with both partners evaluating and "signing off" on each new matter," commented the company spokesperson. "Being selective as to our caseload enables the law firm and our lawyers to majorly focus their attention and energy on the major issues our clients face. This model has worked more than we could have ever imagined and has enabled us to win a vast majority of our clients' cases defended by some of the most aggressive law companies in the country, including Greenberg Traurig, Williams & Connolly, Debevoise & Plimpton, and Baker Donelson, to name a few."



The law firm's Atlanta legal malpractice lawyer offers a legal representation of victims of legal malpractice. In many lawsuits that they have handled, they have found that lawyers, like doctors, sometimes do not admit that they committed a crime and will fight hard to avoid taking responsibility for their failures. As a result, the victims will require a tenacious and experienced attorney to fight for them. Victims of legal malpractice should file a claim in the assistance of a professional lawyer to proves that the lawyer is guilty of misconduct.



"Catastrophic injuries are serious and potentially life-threatening injuries that often occur as a byproduct of an accident," said the company spokesperson. "Accidents are just that, accidents; therefore, most serious injuries could have and should have been prevented in the first place. Serious injuries can be caused by a wide variety of accidents ranging from car accidents to truck accidents, workplace accidents, water park accidents, theme park accidents, and boating accidents. Serious accidents can even take place on someone's private property, such as in a home or a yard."



Watson Burns PLLC majorly specializes in complex and class action lawsuits notably representing defendants throughout the country. Regarding class action work, the firm has handled a broad array of cases successfully, including the arising claims such as consumer protection and they have collected over a hundred million US dollars for their clients. The law firm prides in its team of professional who has in-depth experience in antitrust claims, legal malpractice, financial investments, defective and unreasonably dangerous products and significant personal injury claims.



About Watson Burns, PLLC

Watson Burns, PLLC, takes great pride in its combined trial experience in complex litigation matters in Tennessee and throughout the United States. The firm has achieved considerable success in prosecuting class action litigation, legal malpractice claims, wrongful death, and cases involving dangerous and defective products.