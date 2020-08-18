Watson Burns, PLLC Provides Malpractice Lawyers to Help Sue Negligent Attorneys

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2020 -- Watson Burns, PLLC was co-founded by Frank L. Watson, III and William F. Burns. Watson Burns provides trial lawyers for many types of cases such as for legal malpractice, defective and dangerous products, investment and consumer fraud, class action litigation, catastrophic injuries and wrongful death, and many more issues. Watson Burns also offers malpractice lawyers for clients that want to sue negligent attorneys. Besides, Watson Burns does not accept cases involving family law and divorce, medical malpractice, criminal work, workers compensation, as well as slip and fall cases.



Answering a query, Watson Burns' spokesperson commented, "Our malpractice lawyers prepare every case just like it's just going for trial. Our lawyers are not scared to go for trials. At Watson Burns PLLC, we hold negligent lawyers accountable when there's an occurrence of "breach of the standard of care" for their actions. Our legal malpractice law firm has ultimate experience in litigating legal malpractice cases for clients".



For people who just lost their case due to their attorney's negligence and are worried and probably asking themselves the question, can I sue my attorney? Can be sure to get services in this regard from Watson Burns. More so, there are two types of negligence which are civil and criminal negligence. It's possible for clients to sue their attorneys after they've just lost their litigation as a result of their attorney's negligence. Civil negligence occurs when an attorney disregards exercising ordinary cases which tends to cause harm to the other person. Thus, criminal negligence has to do with neglecting the safety of human life through medical malpractice, property damages and motor vehicle accidents. Many crime offences can be regarded as criminal negligence and can occur in an instance of a driver who is intoxicated and still drinks while driving. In this situation, the driver is fully aware of his present state of health and knows that it could result in a fatal accident.



The spokesperson further added, "We represent our clients by thoroughly investigating claims and sharing in their risks. In doing this, we have helped our clients in recovering over $150 million in matters involving significant personal injury and wrongful death, consumer and RICO class actions, legal malpractice and investment fraud".



Furthermore, Watson Burns, PLLC attorneys are licensed in law practices in Tennessee and Arkansas. They help clients to solicit in cases like legal malpractice and investment fraud, defective and dangerous products, consumer fraud, RICO class action litigation, catastrophic injuries and wrongful death, as well as personal injury and wrongful death.



About Watson Burns, PLLC

Watson Burns provides licensed attorneys in Tennessee and Arkansas. Their lawyers are experienced in legal malpractice cases and can solicit for clients whose attorneys were negligent and caused certain mistakes that cost them a lot. Legal malpractice cases are always complicated and may involve the client breaching the lawyer's fiduciary, financial or ethical obligations. Hence, Watson Burns provides one of the best malpractice lawyers in Memphis, Tennessee.