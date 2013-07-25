Waukesha Dumpster Rental Offered City Wide Junk Collection Contract by Municipal Board

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Despite protests and objections from certain part of the residential areas, the municipal board and the residents of Waukesha has agreed for a new waste collection scheme. Under this new scheme, all residents will be provided with waste collection service every day and they will be charged a certain amount of fee every month.



Although the decision has been finalized and everyone has come to a general consensus despite protests, the final draft papers has not been drawn up yet. Most of the protests come from the poorer parts of town where the residents are complaining that they cannot afford to pay the monthly fees, even though the fees charged will be minimal. The main reason behind the protest is that these poorer residents want go avail of the service for free. It must be kept in mind that most of the city’s trash and pollution come from these areas and hence there is just no way the municipal board will eliminate these areas for the scheme.



Word has it that the chairman of the municipal board has approached the Waukesha dumpster rental to take up the contract. Earlier, the chairman has promised the citizens of Waukesha that only the best Dumpster Company will be offered the contract to ensure the best service. A survey has been made to find out the best dumpster company that has been offering the best services to its residents over the residents. Some citizens have admitted to being interviewed asking them which dumpster service offered them the best service over the past years. There has been no confirmation on the side of the chairman about the interviews so far, but the general expectation around Waukesha is that the Waukesha will be given the contract. All said and done, the residents eagerly wait for the service to kick start for a cleaner environment. To gather more information on Waukesha dumpster rental please visit http://www.dumpsterdeliveries.com/wisconsin/dumpster-rental-in-waukesha-wi/



