Wausau Experts Bone and Joint Offer Tips for Easing Joint Pain

Wausau, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Bone and Joint, a leading provider of Wausau, Wisconsin orthopedics and musculoskeletal medicine, offers to tips to help pain sufferers reduce joint pain and stress. Bone and Joint offers in a variety of orthopaedic specialties including sports medicine, pain management, foot and ankle care, hip care, spine care and joint replacement.



A typical joint is composed of bones separated by cartilage, ligaments that attach to bone, tendons that attach muscle to bone and fluid-filled pouches called bursae that allow adjacent tendons to glide past each other. Pain can be the result of injury or disease to one of the joints’ components or to surrounding tissue.



Though many believe that joint pain is only brought on by age, joint strain and pain can affect all ages. It can hinder a third grader’s performance in her basketball game, slow down a 17-year old at his track meet, or bother a 35-year old keyboarding at work.



The Wisconsin orthopedics clinic recommends lessening the chances of joint pain by doing the following:

- Staying active

- Using proper exercise and athletic techniques

- Keeping hydrated

- Using good sitting and sleeping posture

- Making healthy eating choices by consuming more fruits and vegetables



For those already suffering from joint pain, Bone and Joint recommends:

- Reducing physical stress on the joints

- Using over-the-counter pain relievers, such as Ibuprofen

- Applying ice and heat to the joint

- Strengthening muscles around the joint through exercise



According to the Bone and Joint advanced pain management Wausau experts, if the above suggestions do not work, consult an orthopaedic specialist. Orthopaedic specialists can use imaging tests to find the exact location and cause of joint pain, and help patients decide which treatment—surgical or non-surgical—is best.



About Bone and Joint

Bone and Joint is a leading provider of orthopaedic and musculoskeletal medicine, serving North Central Wisconsin since 1969. The clinic provides a broad continuum of musculoskeletal services across multiple orthopaedic specialties including joint replacement, sports medicine, hand and upper extremity care, foot and ankle care and podiatry, fracture care, and spine care/pain management—offering advanced technologies, with clinic locations in Wausau, Medford, and Merrill. For more information, call 1-800-445-6442 or visit http://www.bonejoint.net.