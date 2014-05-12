Wausau Real Estate Company Coldwell Banker Action Realtors Receive Franchise Awards

Wausau, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Wausau real estate company Coldwell Banker Action salespersons received franchise awards on Monday, April 28, 2013 for their accomplishments in real estate sales for 2013. The Merrill WI real estate company Coldwell Banker Real Estate recognized 14 agents and two teams for their hard work last year.



“We are very proud of all of our sales associates for a great year,” said Rob Rybarczyk, broker and owner of Coldwell Banker Action, which lists houses for sale in Wausau WI. “It’s great to see the market coming back and agents being recognized for their great successes. They have all worked very hard to get these awards and we look forward to an even better 2014.”



Char Barr, Sheila Rebernick, Tracy Kurszewski and Laurie Albee received the International Sterling Society award. Carla Baumgardt, Judy Knuth and Jayne Alwin received the International Diamond Society award. Joan Mathies, Gail Abegglen, Sharon Woller, Barb Frasch and Steve LaCerte received the International President’s Circle award.



Lana Mohs and Tammy Waraksa received the International President’s Elite award. The GEM Team, consisting of Gizo Ujarmeli, Elena Naschke, Jennifer Gumz, Jill Hamilton and Christal Gabriel, received the International President’s Circle Team award.



The Prey Real Estate Group, consisting of Yvonne Prey, Jim Prey, Mallory Sierk and Ali Tonkin, received the International President’s Elite Team award. Criteria for the awards are based off of the number of homes sold over the year of 2013.



Coldwell Banker Action, which specializes in houses for sale in Merrill WI and homes for sale in Wausau WI, is located at 928 Grand Ave in Schofield, and can be reached at (715) 359-0521. Coldwell Banker Action has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker (R) System for 17 years.



About Coldwell Banker Action

As members of the oldest and most trusted name in real estate, Coldwell Banker was founded in 1906. The company has the resources and the experience to achieve the successes their clients expect. Coldwell Banker Action is now largest real estate office in Marathon County with the most listings and the most homes sold. More people entrust their real estate transactions to them than anyone else. In addition, Coldwell Banker Action Realty houses the only office that operates a licensed and accredited real estate school in the region. For more information, please visit http://coldwellbankeraction.com/