Wax Girls Detroit Leading Mobile Brazilian Waxing Salon Offer $10 Gift Certificate

Detroit, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Brazilian waxing is a popular service with women for many reasons and now men are also using the services to get rid of unwanted hair from their private parts. Removing unwanted hairs make men and women feel clean and sexy, however, although women can pick and choose where to visit for the hair removal service, men have a limited choice. The majority of beauty salons do not offer the Brazilian waxing service to men, but thanks to the leading Detroit mobile Brazilian Waxing Salon, Wax Girls, men can now receive the same hair removal service as women.



Wax Girls offer a $10 gift certificate after the first waxing appointment where $50 has been spent. They professional hair removal company want to change people’s perception of the Brazilian waxing service. The leading Detroit Brazilian waxing service who offer a variety of beauty treatments for men and women, want people to remove the fears they may have regarding hair removal, and experience the caring and professional service first hand.



The VIP Detroit Brazilian mobile waxing salon visits client’s homes allowing men and women to have a part or full body waxing service in the comfort of their own home with a minimal of fuss. The door to door service allows busy men and women to have a professional beauty expert visit their home when it is suitable to them.



The professional hair removal can remove hairs from the legs and private parts in a highly sensitive manner. The affordable body waxing professionals takes pride in their service, and that is why more customers are requesting their services instead of visiting a high street beauty salon.



Wax Girls have become Detroit preferred body waxing company, due to their professional and caring service that puts new customer’s minds at ease.



For more information about Detroit Brazilian waxing service and the $10 gift certificate, please visit http://www.wax-girl.com and experience why they have become the most recommended hair removal service in Detroit.



About Wax Girls

Wax Girls is a professional body hair removal service that caters for men and women, offering an affordable service within the client’s home.



Media Contact

248.894.8156

WaxGirl@wax-girl.com