Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- Wax Market will exhibit a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period and reach USD 9,249.2 million by 2027, and the market value as per 2019 was USD 7,288.9 million.



Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, "Wax Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Petroleum, Synthetic, Mineral and Animal & Plant), By Application (Candles, Packaging, Coating & Polishes, Hot-melt Adhesives, Cosmetic & Toiletries, Plastic & Rubber and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027."



Wax Market Drivers and Restraint :

Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry to Propel Growth

The emergence of end use industries, such as rubber, plastic, cosmetics, packaging, and candles is surging in the developing regions, namely, Latin America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. But the growth is low in the developed regions, such as Europe and North America. Hence, the ongoing industrialization is anticipated to create more opportunities for such end use industries in the countries situated in these regions. The demand for paraffin wax is high as it is used the most in corrugated packaging. This type of packaging is specially used to pack furniture, food, and similar other goods. The expansion of packaging sector in the developing regions worldwide would contribute to the wax market growth in the coming years. However, animal and plant-based wax involves high manufacturing cost. It may hamper growth.



Get Sample PDF Brochure with COVID19 Impact on Small Satellite Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/wax-market-102783



List of Significant Manufacturers Wax Market are:

- Sasol Limited (South Africa)

- Sinopec (China)

- Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands)

- Exxon Mobil Corporation (USA)

- The International Group Inc. (Canada)

- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Brazil)

- The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company (Russia)

- PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A.) (Venezuela)

- Kerax Limited (UK)

- DEUREX AG (Germany)

- NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD. (Japan)

- Numaligarh Refinery Limited (India)

- Strahl & Pitsch, Inc. (USA)

- CALWAX (USA)

- Poth Hille & Co Ltd. (UK)

- Cargill, Inc. (USA)

- Samin Chemical (Iran)



Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Lead Stoked by Abundant Availability of Raw Materials

Based on geography, the market is divided into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America generated USD 1,940.0 million revenue in 2019. This growth is attributable to the U.S. as the country is considered to be the largest global importer and consumer of wax. Also, the high demand for premium quality bio-based and petroleum candles would aid growth in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to lead the market during the forthcoming years. It is set to occur because of the increasing number of end use industries in various countries, as well as the availability of raw material in abundance. Japan, India, and China are the major markets in this region. India is one of the largest producers of beeswax in the world.



Browse Complete Summary of research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/wax-market-102783



Segment-

Petroleum Segment to Grow Considerably Backed by Rising Usage of Paraffin

In terms of product type, the market is segregated into animal & plant, mineral, synthetic, and petroleum. Out of these, the petroleum segment held 63.5% wax market share in 2019 and would grow considerably throughout the forecast period. Petroleum products mainly consist of micro-crystalline type, petrolatum, and paraffin. Paraffin is the most commonly used product worldwide. It is highly versatile and possesses a low reactive nature. Therefore, it is best suited for several industrial applications. In addition to this, it is cost-effective, unlike the other types. The animal & plant segment would grow at a fast pace owing to the rising demand for non- carcinogenic, as well as bio-based non-toxic products.



Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Manufacturing New Products to Intensify Competition

The market consists of a large number of companies that are striving to keep up with the latest trends to cater to the needs of their growing consumer bases. They are doing so by either investing hefty amount of money on expansion projects, or are aiming to broaden portfolio by launching innovative products.



Some of the key industry developments in the Wax Market Include:

- February 2018: Sasol, an integrated energy and chemical company based in South Africa, inaugurated the completion of its FT Wax Expansion Project (FTWEP). It would strengthen South Africa's position in the wax industry. The company will now be able to produce high quality waxes equipped with unique characteristics.

- February 2017: Kerax Limited, a manufacturer & supplier of waxes headquartered in England, introduced its new soy candle wax. It is named KeraSoy. These pillar candle and container waxes are specially developed by the company to manufacture candles with superb glass adhesion, excellent scent throw, and premium quality finish.



Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/wax-market-102783