Way.com: Get the Best Deals on IMAX and Fandango in One Convenient Place

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- A trip to the movies can cost a small fortune now compared to movie and concession stand prices from a decade ago. Consumers are always looking for ways to entertain themselves while saving money which has led to the invention of sites like Fandango.com where users can book movie tickets online at a discount.



Way.com takes that one step further. Through Way.com, avid moviegoers can save themselves hundreds of dollars a year by purchasing heavily discounted Fandango movie tickets on the Way.com website. Fandango tickets can be purchased for $7.99, including fees. IMAX tickets can also be bought on Way.com for $11.99 (again, including all applicable fees). Tickets can then be printed out at the buyer's convenience.



Fandango movie tickets can be used at any movie theater anywhere in the United States. Way.com makes it easy for moviegoers to locate a particular theater by clearly posting the theater’s address right on the page itself; no extra clicking required. The site can also be used to reserve parking spots online at any number of paid lots across the country so that Way.com users spend less time looking for a place to put their car and more time out socializing and enjoying themselves.



Movie theater managers have found that affiliating with Way.com increases their volume of paying customers. Customers who use Way.com will receive the best discounts on Fandango movie tickets and IMAX tickets online. Purchasing the tickets online also cuts down on the hassle of having to show up to the theater early and then having to spend additional time standing in line, waiting to buy a ticket (or tickets) to a movie which is likely to sell out. Way.com gives its users a way to plan ahead, even allowing them to make dinner reservations right from their computer if they wish to grab a bite to eat before heading off to the movies.



In addition to their discounted movie tickets, Way.com also offers Way Bucks. Qualifying purchases will result in up to 10% cash back to the user's Way.com account. Way Bucks can be used immediately after any purchase and can be put towards any of the activities Way.com supports. Everyone likes a good deal, and Way.com has plenty of deals to offer. From discounted Fandango and IMAX movie tickets to dinner reservations to finding a parking spot in even the busiest cities, Way.com makes any customer's life just that much simpler.



About Way.com

Way.com (What's Around You) is building one of the world's largest online market places, putting buyer's and seller's together. We provide ways for entertainment, dining, food, parking and many other activities. Come to way.com and find out what's around you!



