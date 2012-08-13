Way.com Introduces an Innovative Marketplace for Dining and Entertainment Discounts

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- These days’ websites offering discounts on dining and entertainment have become extremely popular amongst individuals and families trying to save money. Most of these websites only offer exclusive savings to registered members, but this is inconvenient; especially for people who require instant access to discounts.



A majority of households want instant gratification. They need websites that can provide on the spot deals at any local movie theatre or restaurant.



Way.com provides the solution for this demand. It offers the best rates on movie tickets, parking and restaurants, all at the simple click of a button. That means, no waiting 24 hours for a valid deal or waiting for the deal to reach a specific quota. All consumers have to do is pick a deal, pay for it and receive their instant online confirmation.



“Way.com offers a personalized one-on-one marketplace to find your every day needs from local restaurants, theme parks, theaters, parking venues and more. Purchase from our local merchants with one easy click. You will receive a confirmation code within few minutes. It's that simple! After you buy the service, you'll get a unique link share. If ten people buy the deal using your link, then you get surprise gift from us,” declares Way.com



This new web platform offers an innovative way to find great deals in the local area. Way.com visitors can order food online and purchase discount movie tickets hassle-free. Plus, they can browse through special travel offers as well as deals to major theme parks.



Way.com’s goal is to offer a unique experience to customers across the U.S. With more than 10,000 listings offered in over 16,000 cities, the Way.com marketplace is a rapidly growing resource for various deals. Customers are sure to find a deal that satisfies their needs.



About Way.com

Way.com is a new start-up company that offers discount movie tickets, parking and restaurant delivery. The website works by providing instant gratification to both buyers and sellers. This means there’s no wait time for customers to use their deal and that they can take advantage of their offer – right away!



For more information, please visit: http://www.way.com