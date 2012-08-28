Way.com Offers the Cheapest Prices for Hundreds of Activities Worldwide

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- For family and friends looking to get away from real life for a while, planning a vacation can be a bit of a headache. Reservations need to be made, flights need to be booked, cars need to be rented—or people can opt to do a staycation instead. Every city in the U.S. And around the world has its own unique culture and history that is waiting to be explored.



One of the huge benefits of Way.com is that the site offers the cheapest prices on the internet when planning vacations to major getaway spots like Disneyland, Sea World, and Six Flags. For the more outdoorsy types, Way.com offers a number of different Go cards, including cards for helicopter tours of some of the United States' most beautiful areas such as the southern rim of the Grand Canyon. Thrill seekers can purchase tickets and make reservations at some of the nation's best theme parks including Disneyland, Legoland, and Knotts Berry Farm. Other attractions include zoos, museums, and national parks.



Way.com users who are looking for more of a vacation can find great deals on cruises, sailing, and vacations to Hawai'i. People who prefer to be urban explorers can purchase Explorer Passes to a variety of different cities all over the United States including New York, Boston, and Miami. Explorer Passes allow individuals to get into a multitude of attractions (museums, zoos, etc.) for one low price. They can save a family potentially hundreds of dollars from curbing the need to buy multiple tickets. And Explorer Pass will get them in anywhere that Explorer Passes are honoured.



More adventurous outdoor explorers can go horseback riding and kayaking in Las Vegas. For individuals more interested in being entertained for the full length of their vacation, Way.com also offers Park Hopper Passes to Disneyland in Anaheim, CA and CityPasses to Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Vista. The same types of park passes are offered to a number of different amusement parks all over the United States.



No matter where someone happens to be in the U.S., Way.com helps connect both tourists and local residents to the activities in their area with little to no planning required. Way.com puts everything from parking to restaurant reservations to buying entertainment passes all in one convenient location, saving users from the hassle of travelling from website to website looking for the best deals. Way.com guarantees that they have the best entertainment deals anywhere online, and new deals are always being added daily as more and more businesses enroll in the Way.com service.



About Way.com, Inc.

Way.com (What's Around You) is building one of the world's largest online market places, putting buyer's and seller's together. We provide ways for entertainment, dining, food, parking and many other activities. Come to way.com and find out what's around you!



Media Contact:



Name: Binu Girija

Company Name: Way.com, Inc.

Way.com Inc.

830 Stewart Dr

Ste 212

Sunnyvale, CA 94085

Phone Number: 408-598-3308

Fax Number: 888-781-8138

Email Address: binu.girija@way.com

Website: https://www.way.com/index.php



Social Networking Information

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Way/115100378571733

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/waycom